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Poster of Pingviny
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Pingviny
7.9

Pingviny

, 1968
Pingviny
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Pingviny
7.9

Cast

Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
Narrator
Director Vladimir Polkovnikov
Writer Anatoliy Mityaev
Composer Valentin Konchakov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 13 minutes
Production year 1968
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pingviny, The Penguins, Пингвины, Pingviinid, Пінгвіни

Cartoon rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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