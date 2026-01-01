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6.3
Kinoafisha Films Tramvay v drugiye goroda
6.3

Tramvay v drugiye goroda

, 1962
Tramvay v drugiye goroda
USSR / Short / 18+
6.3

Cast

Yuri Belov
Yuri Belov
Milician
Gennady Shpalikov
Passenger with book
Zhenya Bogdanov
Yura
Andryusha Titov
Sasha
Director Yuli Fait
Writer Gennady Shpalikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 29 minutes
Production year 1962
Also known as
Tramvay v drugiye goroda, Tramway in Other Cities, Трамвай в другие города

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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