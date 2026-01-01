Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Tramvay v drugiye goroda
6.3
Tramvay v drugiye goroda
, 1962
Tramvay v drugiye goroda
USSR / Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.3
Cast
Yuri Belov
Milician
Gennady Shpalikov
Passenger with book
Zhenya Bogdanov
Yura
Andryusha Titov
Sasha
Director
Yuli Fait
Writer
Gennady Shpalikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
29 minutes
Production year
1962
Also known as
Tramvay v drugiye goroda, Tramway in Other Cities, Трамвай в другие города
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
12
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree