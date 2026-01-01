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Poster of The Road to Berth
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Road to Berth
7.1

The Road to Berth

, 1962
Put k prichalu
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Road to Berth
7.1

Cast

Boris Andreyev
Boris Andreyev
Zosima Rosomakha botsman
Oleg Zhakov
Georgiy Gastev
Lyubov Sokolova
Lyubov Sokolova
Mariya
Valentin Nikulin
Valentin Nikulin
Marat Lepin
Bruno O'Ya
Bruno
Igor Bogolubov
Gennadiy Borisovich starpom
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Velikankin
Aleksandr Metyolkin
Vaska Metyolkin
Ada Sheremetyeva
Mayka
Victor Kolpacoff
Starshiy mekhanik
Director Georgiy Daneliya
Writer Viktor Konetskiy
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 10 September 1962
Release date
10 September 1962 Russia
11 November 1962 USA
10 September 1962 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Put k prichalu, Der Weg zum Hafen, Droga do przystani, Matka satamaan, The Road to Berth, Út a kikötőbe, Путь к причалу

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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