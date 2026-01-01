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Poster of Babushkin zontik
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Babushkin zontik
5.7

Babushkin zontik

, 1969
Babushkin zontik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Babushkin zontik
5.7
Director Lev Milchin
Writer Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1969
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Babushkin zontik, Grandmother's Umbrella, Бабушкин зонтик

Cartoon rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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