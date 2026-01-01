Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Babushkin zontik
5.7
Babushkin zontik
, 1969
Babushkin zontik
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Director
Lev Milchin
Writer
Yuriy Yakovlev
Composer
Yan Frenkel
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1969
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Babushkin zontik, Grandmother's Umbrella, Бабушкин зонтик
More
Cartoon rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
4.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Babushkin zontik
Budilnik
Animation
1967, USSR
5.0
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки
Animation
1978, USSR
6.0
Kak Masha possorilas s podushkoy
Animation
1977, USSR
7.0
Masha i volshebnoe varene
Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
Rasskazy starogo moryaka: Antarktida
Animation
1972, USSR
7.0
Svetlyachok N8
Animation
1968, USSR
5.0
Zhu-zhu-zhu
Animation
1966, USSR
5.0
Mozhno i nelzya
Animation
1964, USSR
6.0
Svinya-kopilka
Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Petukh i boyarin
Animation, Short
1986, USSR
6.0
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik
Animation, Short
1976, USSR
7.0
Ogurechnaya loshadka
Animation, Short
1989, USSR
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree