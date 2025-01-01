Menu
Poster of Balzaminov's Marriage
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Balzaminov's Marriage

Balzaminov's Marriage

Zhenitba Balzaminova 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 24 December 1964
Release date
24 December 1964 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhenitba Balzaminova, Balzaminov's Marriage, Balzaminovo vedybos, Naimapuuhat, Ożenek Balzaminowa, The Marriage of Balzaminov, Wer heiratet wen?, Женитьба Бальзаминова
Director
Konstantin Voinov
Cast
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Lyudmila Shagalova
Lyudmila Shagalova
Lydia Smirnova
Yekaterina Savinova
Zhanna Prohorenko
Zhanna Prohorenko
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.6
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
