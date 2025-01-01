Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Balzaminov's Marriage
Balzaminov's Marriage
Zhenitba Balzaminova
18+
Comedy
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
24 December 1964
Release date
24 December 1964
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhenitba Balzaminova, Balzaminov's Marriage, Balzaminovo vedybos, Naimapuuhat, Ożenek Balzaminowa, The Marriage of Balzaminov, Wer heiratet wen?, Женитьба Бальзаминова
Director
Konstantin Voinov
Cast
Georgy Vitsin
Lyudmila Shagalova
Lydia Smirnova
Yekaterina Savinova
Zhanna Prohorenko
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Balzaminov's Marriage
7.3
Marriage
(1977)
7.9
It Can't Be!
(1975)
7.0
A Groom from the Other World
(1958)
7.0
Give me a complaints book
(1965)
6.9
Incorrigible Liar
(1973)
7.6
The Inspector-General
(1952)
7.2
The Straw Hat
(1975)
6.6
The Aristocratic Peasant Girl
(1995)
6.3
Boris Godunov
(1986)
7.0
Three Men in a Boat
(1979)
6.3
Incognito from St. Petersburg
(1977)
7.1
Ruslan and Ludmila
(1972)
Film rating
7.6
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
