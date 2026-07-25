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Poster of The Trial
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Trial
7.3

The Trial

, 1962
Le Proces
France, Italy, West Germany, Yugoslavia / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Trial
7.3

Cast

Anthony Perkins
Anthony Perkins
Josef K.
Jeanne Moreau
Marika Burstner
Elsa Martinelli
Romy Schneider
Romy Schneider
Madeleine Robinson
Mrs. Grubach
Akim Tamiroff
Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Uilyam Kirns
Arnoldo Foà
Inspector A
Suzanne Flon
Miss Pittl
Jess Hahn
Second Assistant Inspector
Billy Kearns
First Assistant Inspector
Director Orson Welles
Writer Pierre Cholot, Franz Kafka, Orson Welles
Composer Jean Ledrut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / West Germany / Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1962
Online premiere 28 October 2016
World premiere 21 December 1962
Release date
4 April 1963 Argentina +13
27 May 1965 Australia
1 November 1963 Belgium
5 September 1963 Denmark
1 November 1963 Finland K-16
21 December 1962 France
2 April 1963 Germany 16
14 November 1963 Great Britain PG
10 July 2020 Greece
1 June 2007 Hong Kong
7 September 1963 Italy
28 January 1964 Japan G
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
15 June 1972 Mexico B-15
21 January 1993 Netherlands
1 February 1964 Peru
28 October 2016 Poland 16
19 November 1978 Portugal
8 May 1963 Spain
4 November 1963 Sweden 15
20 February 1963 USA
17 June 1963 Uruguay
10 April 2018 Viet Nam
Budget $1,300,000
Worldwide Gross $94,243
Production Paris-Europa Productions, Hisa-Film, Finanziaria Cinematografica Italiana (FICIT)
Also known as
Le Procès, The Trial, Proces, El proceso, Processen, Der Prozess, O Processo, Prosessen, 審判, A per, Dava, Der Prozeß, Het proces, Il processo, Oikeusjuttu, Procesul, Protsess, Shimpan, Vụ Án, Η δίκη, Процес, Процесс, Процесът, 审判, آزمایشی, 심판, Phiên tòa, המשפט, 카프카의 심판

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 25 July 2026

Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator Before the law, there stands a guard. A man comes from the country, begging admittance to the law. But the guard cannot admit him. May he hope to enter at a later time? That is possible, said the guard. The man tries to peer through the entrance. He'd been taught that the law was to be accessible to every man. "Do not attempt to enter without my permission", says the guard. I am very powerful. Yet I am the least of all the guards. From hall to hall, door after door, each guard is more powerful than the last. By the guard's permission, the man sits by the side of the door, and there he waits. For years, he waits. Everything he has, he gives away in the hope of bribing the guard, who never fails to say to him "I take what you give me only so that you will not feel that you left something undone." Keeping his watch during the long years, the man has come to know even the fleas on the guard's fur collar. Growing childish in old age, he begs the fleas to persuade the guard to change his mind and allow him to enter. His sight has dimmed, but in the darkness he perceives a radiance streaming immortally from the door of the law. And now, before he dies, all he's experienced condenses into one question, a question he's never asked. He beckons the guard. Says the guard, "You are insatiable! What is it now?" Says the man, "Every man strives to attain the law. How is it then that in all these years, no one else has ever come here, seeking admittance?" His hearing has failed, so the guard yells into his ear. "Nobody else but you could ever have obtained admittance. No one else could enter this door! This door was intended only for you! And now, I'm going to close it." This tale is told during the story called "The Trial". It's been said that the logic of this story is the logic of a dream... a nightmare.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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