6.6O chyom molchala tayga
O chyom molchala tayga, 1966
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Cast
Murat Akhmadiev
Alyosha
Klavdia Kozlenkova
maty Yashi
Sergey Naplavkov
Yasha
Yuriy Bobkov
Oska
Lyudmila Alpatova
Krestya
Marina Khatuntseva
Viktoriya Petrovna Orlova - uchitelnitsa
Arkady Trusov
ded Makar
Lev Polyakov
prepodobnyy otets Nikolay
Gavriil Kotozhekov
okhotnik Maganakov
Director Aleksandr Kurochkin
Writer Ignatiy Ponomaryov
Composer Valeri Petrov
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 December 1965
Release date
|1 December 1965
|Russia
|0+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
O chyom molchala tayga, Die Spur führt zum Teufelszahn, О чём молчала тайга
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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