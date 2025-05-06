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Poster of O chyom molchala tayga
6.6
Kinoafisha Films O chyom molchala tayga
6.6

O chyom molchala tayga

, 1966
O chyom molchala tayga
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of O chyom molchala tayga
6.6

Cast

Murat Akhmadiev
Alyosha
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Georgi Zhzhyonov
Grigoriy Anikin
Anatoly Ignatyev
Klavdia Kozlenkova
maty Yashi
Sergey Naplavkov
Yasha
Yuriy Bobkov
Oska
Lyudmila Alpatova
Krestya
Marina Khatuntseva
Viktoriya Petrovna Orlova - uchitelnitsa
Arkady Trusov
ded Makar
Lev Polyakov
prepodobnyy otets Nikolay
Gavriil Kotozhekov
okhotnik Maganakov
Director Aleksandr Kurochkin
Writer Ignatiy Ponomaryov
Composer Valeri Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 December 1965
Release date
1 December 1965 Russia 0+
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
O chyom molchala tayga, Die Spur führt zum Teufelszahn, О чём молчала тайга

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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