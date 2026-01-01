Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
About
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Believe me, people
Believe me, people
Believe me, people
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
25 January 1964
Release date
25 January 1964
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Verte mne, lyudi, Człowiek z przeszłością, Szökésben, Uskokaa minua, Verujte mi ljudi, Верьте мне, люди
Director
Vladimir Berenshteyn
Cast
Kirill Lavrov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Irina Bunina
Stanislav Chekan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Believe me, people
6.1
Neitralnye vody
(1968)
6.4
Eshchyo ne vecher
(1974)
6.2
Kazhdyy vecher posle raboty
(1974)
7.8
Dyadya Vanya
(1986)
5.6
Moi dorogiye
(1975)
7.2
Tender Age
(2000)
5.4
Tri protsenta riska
(1985)
0.0
Old Letters
(1981)
5.6
Semeynyy krug
(1980)
6.1
Applicant
(1973)
6.6
Nashi znakomyye
(1968)
7.7
The Brothers Karamazov
(1968)
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
