Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Believe me, people
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Believe me, people

Believe me, people

Believe me, people 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 25 January 1964
Release date
25 January 1964 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Verte mne, lyudi, Człowiek z przeszłością, Szökésben, Uskokaa minua, Verujte mi ljudi, Верьте мне, люди
Director
Vladimir Berenshteyn
Cast
Kirill Lavrov
Kirill Lavrov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Aleksandr Samoylov
Irina Bunina
Stanislav Chekan
Stanislav Chekan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Believe me, people
Neitralnye vody 6.1
Neitralnye vody (1968)
Eshchyo ne vecher 6.4
Eshchyo ne vecher (1974)
Kazhdyy vecher posle raboty 6.2
Kazhdyy vecher posle raboty (1974)
Dyadya Vanya 7.8
Dyadya Vanya (1986)
Moi dorogiye 5.6
Moi dorogiye (1975)
Tender Age 7.2
Tender Age (2000)
Tri protsenta riska 5.4
Tri protsenta riska (1985)
Old Letters 0.0
Old Letters (1981)
Semeynyy krug 5.6
Semeynyy krug (1980)
Applicant 6.1
Applicant (1973)
Nashi znakomyye 6.6
Nashi znakomyye (1968)
The Brothers Karamazov 7.7
The Brothers Karamazov (1968)

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more