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Poster of Magician
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Magician
7.3

Magician

, 1967
Fokusnik
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Magician
7.3

Cast

Zinoviy Gerdt
Zinoviy Gerdt
Viktor Mikhaylovich Kukushkin
Alla Larionova
Alla Larionova
Yelena Ivanovna
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Stepan Nikolayevich Rosomakhin
Olga Gobzeva
Lilya Kukushkina
Leonid Dyachkov
Pavel
Valentina Titova
Valentina Titova
Dasha
Lyudmila Gladunko
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Sasha
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Estradnyy aktyor
Nadezhda Samsonova
Eduard Abert
Dima
Oleg Gerasimov
Director Pyotr Todorovskiy
Writer Aleksandr Volodin
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 18 March 1968
Release date
18 March 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Fokusnik, The Magician, Фокусник

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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