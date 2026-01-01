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7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
The Hope
7.4
The Hope
, 1964
Nadeje
Czechoslovakia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
A group of outcasts, including a vagabond and a prostitute, gather at the outskirts of the industrial area of a large Czech city, one of the things that helps some of them survive is alcohol.
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Cast
Hana Hegerová
Magdalena
Rudolf Hrušínský
Lucin
Frantisek Peterka
Ctvrtnícek
Ivana Bilková
Woman in a kiosk
Viktor Očásek
Helena Růžičková
Otto Simánek
Fojtar
Václav Neuzil
Juza
Josef Barta
Michaela Chrzanovská
Michalka
Jan Faltýnek
Lenka Fiserová
Director
Karel Kachyňa
Writer
Karel Kachyňa
,
Jan Procházka
Composer
Jan Novák
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
17 January 1964
Release date
17 January 1964
Czechoslovakia
Production
Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Nadeje, Błysk nadziei, Cada día amanece, Hoffnung, La esperanza, Nádej, Naděje, The Hope
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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