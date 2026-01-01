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Poster of The Hope
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Hope
7.4

The Hope

, 1964
Nadeje
Czechoslovakia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Hope
7.4

Synopsis

A group of outcasts, including a vagabond and a prostitute, gather at the outskirts of the industrial area of a large Czech city, one of the things that helps some of them survive is alcohol.

Cast

Hana Hegerová
Magdalena
Rudolf Hrušínský
Lucin
Frantisek Peterka
Ctvrtnícek
Ivana Bilková
Woman in a kiosk
Viktor Očásek
Helena Růžičková
Otto Simánek
Fojtar
Václav Neuzil
Juza
Josef Barta
Michaela Chrzanovská
Michalka
Jan Faltýnek
Lenka Fiserová
Director Karel Kachyňa
Writer Karel Kachyňa, Jan Procházka
Composer Jan Novák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 17 January 1964
Release date
17 January 1964 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Nadeje, Błysk nadziei, Cada día amanece, Hoffnung, La esperanza, Nádej, Naděje, The Hope

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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