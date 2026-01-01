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6.0
Kinoafisha
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Sleepless Night
6.0
Sleepless Night
, 1960
A sleepless night
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
6.0
Cast
Evgeniy Samoylov
Yegor Kaurov - otets Pavla
Dzhemma Osmolovskaya
Annushka
Margarita Volodina
Nina Polonskaya
Yury Solomin
Pavel Kaurov
Lyudmila Chernyshyova
maty Pavla
Aleksandr Grave
Yevgeniy Petunin
Luiza Koshukova
Tamara Petunina - sestra Yevgeniya
Gennady Karnovich-Valua
Zubkov
Aleksey Gribov
Pyotr Batavin
Andrei Tutyshkin
Fyodor Vlasyuk
Director
Isidor Annensky
Writer
Vasiliy Solovyov
Composer
Oskar Feltsman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
1960
World premiere
23 May 1960
Release date
23 May 1960
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Bessonnaya noch, Bezsenna noc, Бессонная ночь, Bezesná noc, Безсонна ніч, Une nuit sans sommeil
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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