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Poster of Sleepless Night
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Sleepless Night
6.0

Sleepless Night

, 1960
A sleepless night
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sleepless Night
6.0

Cast

Evgeniy Samoylov
Evgeniy Samoylov
Yegor Kaurov - otets Pavla
Dzhemma Osmolovskaya
Annushka
Margarita Volodina
Nina Polonskaya
Yury Solomin
Yury Solomin
Pavel Kaurov
Lyudmila Chernyshyova
maty Pavla
Aleksandr Grave
Yevgeniy Petunin
Luiza Koshukova
Tamara Petunina - sestra Yevgeniya
Gennady Karnovich-Valua
Zubkov
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Pyotr Batavin
Andrei Tutyshkin
Andrei Tutyshkin
Fyodor Vlasyuk
Director Isidor Annensky
Writer Vasiliy Solovyov
Composer Oskar Feltsman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 23 May 1960
Release date
23 May 1960 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Bessonnaya noch, Bezsenna noc, Бессонная ночь, Bezesná noc, Безсонна ніч, Une nuit sans sommeil

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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