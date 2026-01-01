Menu
Poster of The Sand Pebble
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Rate
2 posters
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 59 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 20 December 1966
Release date
16 March 1967 Argentina
1 September 1967 Australia
9 May 1968 Colombia
27 March 1967 Denmark
20 February 1981 Finland
30 December 2009 France
23 March 1967 Germany 12
5 April 1967 Great Britain 12
12 October 1967 Hong Kong
7 July 1967 Ireland 15
15 February 1967 Italy
18 March 1967 Japan
28 December 1967 Mexico
23 March 1967 Netherlands
9 November 1967 Norway
27 March 1967 South Africa
12 April 1967 Spain
20 March 1967 Sweden
26 February 1973 Turkey
20 December 1966 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Budget $12,000,000
Production Argyle Enterprises, Solar Productions, Robert Wise Productions
Also known as
The Sand Pebbles, El Yang-Tsé en llamas, El cañonero del Yangtzé, Kanonbåten San Pablo, Kanonenboot am Yangtse-Kiang, Canoniera de pe Yangtze, El cañonero del Yangtze, El Iangtsé en flames, El Yangtsé en llamas, Homokkavicsok, Houkan San Paburo, Kanonbåden San Pablo, La canonnière du Yang-Tsé, Macera gemisi, O Canhoneiro do Yang-Tsé, Quelli della San Pablo, Ta votsala tis ammou, Tykkivene Jangtse-joella, Yang-Tsé em Chamas, Ziarnka piasku, Τα βότσαλα της άμμου, Песчаная галька, Песъчинки, 砲艦サンパブロ, 聖保羅炮艇
Director
Robert Wise
Robert Wise
Cast
Steve McQueen
Steve McQueen
Richard Attenborough
Richard Attenborough
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Frenchy Burgoyne [exchanging marriage vows; slowly and with feeling] We're mixing our lives together, Maily, and we'll never be able to unmix them again, and we'll never want to. I take you for what you are, and all that you are, and mix you with all of me, and I don't hold back nothing. When you're cold, and hungry, and afraid, so am I. I'm going to stay with you all that I can, take the best care of you that I can, and love you 'til I die.
Maily I will always love you and honor you and serve you, and stay as near to you as I can, and do everything for you, and live for you. I won't have *any* life except our life together. I will just love you, Frenchy, all of me, loving you forever.
