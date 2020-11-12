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Poster of The Young Girls of Rochefort
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Young Girls of Rochefort
7.4

The Young Girls of Rochefort

, 1967
Demoiselles de Rochefort, Les / The Young girls of Rochefort
France / Musical, Romantic / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of The Young Girls of Rochefort
7.4
Tickets

Cast

Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Delphine Garnier
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Simon Dame
Danielle Darrieux
George Chakiris
George Chakiris
Etienne
Gene Kelly
Jacques Perrin
Maxence
Grover Dale
Bill
Françoise Dorléac
Solange Garnier
Jacques Riberolles
Guillaume Lancien
Geneviève Thénier
Josette
Henri Crémieux
Subtil Dutrouz
Pamela Hart
Judith
Director Jacques Demy
Writer Jacques Demy
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 1967
Online premiere 22 May 2017
World premiere 8 March 1967
Release date
11 September 1968 Argentina
8 January 1968 Denmark
29 December 1967 Finland
8 March 1967 France
24 January 1969 Germany
14 August 2009 Great Britain
20 June 2004 Hong Kong
12 June 1969 Hungary
13 August 1969 Italy
31 January 2009 Japan
20 April 1972 Mexico
17 August 2017 Portugal
22 August 2019 South Korea 12
12 February 1968 Spain
13 September 1967 Sweden
13 February 1968 Turkey
14 August 1998 USA
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $102,449
Production Parc Film, Madeleine Films
Also known as
Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, The Young Girls of Rochefort, Las señoritas de Rochefort, Die Mädchen von Rochefort, Flickorna i Rochefort, A rochefort-i kisasszonyok, As Donzelas de Rochefort, De jonge dames van Rochefort, Devojke iz Rošfora, Die Fräulein von Rochefort, Domnișoarele din Rochefort, Duas Garotas Românticas, Gospođice iz Rocheforta, Josephine, Panienki z Rochefort, Pigerne fra Rochefort, Pikene fra Rochefort, Rocheforti tüdrukud, Rochefortin tytöt, Roshufôru no koibito tachi, Ta koritsia tou Rochefort, Tatlı günler, Госпожиците от Рошфор, Девушки из Рошфора, Дівчата з Рошфора, ロシュフォールの恋人たち, 柳媚花娇, 柳媚花嬌, Domnisoarele din Rochefort, 로슈포르의 숙녀들

Film rating

7.4
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Delphine Delphine, Solange: [singing] We are a pair of twins born in the sign of Gemini, Mi fa so la mi re, Re mifa so so so re do, We're two demoiselles who took to the boys long ago, Mi fa so la mi re, Re mifa so so so re do.
Delphine Our mama brought us up on her own, Working herself all her life to the bone.
Solange To make sure our minds could expand, She's spent all her time behind a French-fry stand.
Delphine Delphine, Solange: Papa was somebody that we never knew, But when we undress one thing is true, In the small of our backs - in the very same place.
Delphine There's the same beauty spot
Solange He had on his face...
Delphine Delphine, Solange: We are a pair of twins born in the sign of Gemini, Mi fa so la mi re, Re mifa so so so re do, Who love catchy tunes, silly puns and repartee, Mi fa so la mi re, Re mifa so so so re do...
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The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
19:30 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

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Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
19:30 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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