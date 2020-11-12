Delphine Delphine, Solange: [singing] We are a pair of twins born in the sign of Gemini, Mi fa so la mi re, Re mifa so so so re do, We're two demoiselles who took to the boys long ago, Mi fa so la mi re, Re mifa so so so re do.

Delphine Our mama brought us up on her own, Working herself all her life to the bone.

Solange To make sure our minds could expand, She's spent all her time behind a French-fry stand.

Delphine Delphine, Solange: Papa was somebody that we never knew, But when we undress one thing is true, In the small of our backs - in the very same place.

Delphine There's the same beauty spot

Solange He had on his face...