Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Beautiful Garden
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Beautiful Garden

The Beautiful Garden

The Beautiful Garden 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1962
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Chudesnyy sad, The Magic Garden, Чудесный сад
Director
Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Vladimir Vladislavskiy
Leonid Pirogov
Yevgeny Vesnik
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Beautiful Garden
Chudesnitsa 6.1
Chudesnitsa (1957)
Verlioka 6.9
Verlioka (1957)
Chunya 7.1
Chunya (1968)
Chuffyk 6.5
Chuffyk (1993)
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6 6.1
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6 (1965)
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati 7.2
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati (1968)
Zelyonyy kuznechik 5.6
Zelyonyy kuznechik (1972)
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo 7.8
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo (1978)
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko 7.5
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko (1954)
Konyok-Gorbunok 7.7
Konyok-Gorbunok (1947)
Cheburashka 7.8
Cheburashka (1972)
Svetlyachok N8 5.7
Svetlyachok N8 (1968)

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more