1 poster
The Beautiful Garden
The Beautiful Garden
The Beautiful Garden
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
21 minutes
Production year
1962
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Chudesnyy sad, The Magic Garden, Чудесный сад
Director
Aleksandra Snezhko-Blotskaya
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Vladimir Vladislavskiy
Leonid Pirogov
Yevgeny Vesnik
Similar films for The Beautiful Garden
6.1
Chudesnitsa
(1957)
6.9
Verlioka
(1957)
7.1
Chunya
(1968)
6.5
Chuffyk
(1993)
6.1
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6
(1965)
7.2
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
(1968)
5.6
Zelyonyy kuznechik
(1972)
7.8
Podarok dlya samogo slabogo
(1978)
7.5
Oranzhevoe gorlyshko
(1954)
7.7
Konyok-Gorbunok
(1947)
7.8
Cheburashka
(1972)
5.7
Svetlyachok N8
(1968)
Cartoon rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
