IMDb Rating: 5.4
Doctor Faustus

Doctor Faustus 18+
Synopsis

A man sells his soul to the devil in order to have the woman he loves.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 10 October 1967
Release date
6 November 1968 Denmark 15
10 October 1967 Great Britain
6 February 1968 USA
Production Nassau Films, Oxford University Screen Productions, Venfilms
Also known as
Doctor Faustus, Doctor Fausto, Doktor Faust, Doktor Faustus, Доктор Фауст, Doctorul Faustus, Doutor Fausto, Doutor Faustus, Dr Faustus, Dr. Faustus, Il dottor Faustus, Tri Faustus, Φάουστ, ファウスト悪のたのしみ
Director
Nevill Coghill
Cast
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Andreas Teuber
Ian Marter
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Doctor Faustus [speaking about Helen of Troy] Was this the face that launched a thousand ships and burnt the topless towers of Illium? Sweet Helen, make me immortal with a kiss!
