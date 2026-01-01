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Poster of Tough Nut
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Tough Nut
6.4

Tough Nut

, 1968
Krepkiy oreshek
USSR / War, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tough Nut
6.4

Cast

Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Rayisa Oreshkina
Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Ivan Groznykh
Vladimir Lippart
starshiy serzhant Shchepetilnikov
Vladimir Abramov
Matvey Levinton
Pover
Pavel Vinnik
Vrach
Lidiya Dranovskaya
maty Raisy Oreshkinoy
Margarita Suvorova
Lyubov Kalyuzhnaya
Mikaela Drozdovskaya
Plenniya lyotchitsa
Dmitriy Orlovskiy
Georgios Sovchis
Director Teodor Vulfovich
Writer Efraim Sevela
Composer Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 13 June 1968
Release date
13 June 1968 Russia
13 June 1968 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Krepkiy oreshek, A Hard Little Nut, Крепкий орешек, Die Hard

Film rating

6.4
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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