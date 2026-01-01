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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Tough Nut
6.4
Tough Nut
, 1968
Krepkiy oreshek
USSR / War, Comedy / 18+
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Similar
6.4
Cast
Nadezhda Rumyantseva
Rayisa Oreshkina
Vitali Solomin
Ivan Groznykh
Vladimir Lippart
starshiy serzhant Shchepetilnikov
Vladimir Abramov
Matvey Levinton
Pover
Pavel Vinnik
Vrach
Lidiya Dranovskaya
maty Raisy Oreshkinoy
Margarita Suvorova
Lyubov Kalyuzhnaya
Mikaela Drozdovskaya
Plenniya lyotchitsa
Dmitriy Orlovskiy
Georgios Sovchis
Director
Teodor Vulfovich
Writer
Efraim Sevela
Composer
Moisey Vaynberg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 13 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
13 June 1968
Release date
13 June 1968
Russia
13 June 1968
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Krepkiy oreshek, A Hard Little Nut, Крепкий орешек, Die Hard
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
6.3
IMDb
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