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Poster of Adorable Liar
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Adorable Liar
6.5

Adorable Liar

, 1962
Adorable menteuse
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Adorable Liar
6.5

Cast

Michel Vitold
Claude Nicot
Jean-Marc Bory
Macha Méril
Macha Méril
Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
Ginette Letondal
Director Michel Deville
Writer Nina Companeez, Michel Deville
Composer Jean-Jacques Grünenwald
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 2 February 1962
Release date
2 February 1962 France
6 June 1962 USA
Production Eléfilm
Also known as
Adorable menteuse, Adorable Liar, Adorable mentirosa, A Mentirosa, A hazudós lány, A hazug lány, Das Spiel der Lüge, En bedårande lögnerska, La menteuse, Le bugie nel mio letto, Mia axiolatrefti pseftra, Mincinoasa, Tyttö pyjamassa, Yndig - men skør, Αξιολάτρευτη ψεύτρα, Μια αξιολάτρευτη ψεύτρα, Очаровательная лгунья

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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