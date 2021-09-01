Similar films for A Gentle Woman
L'Argent Drama
1983, France / Switzerland
7.0
The Devil Probably Drama
1977, France
7.0
Mouchette Drama
1967, France
7.0
Au Hasard Balthazar Drama
1966, France / Sweden
7.0
Diary of a Country Priest Drama
1950, France
7.0
Angels of the Streets Drama
1943, France
7.0
Pickpocket Thriller, Drama, Crime
1959, France
7.0
A Man Escaped Thriller, War, Drama
1956, France
8.0
The Trial of Joan of Arc War, Drama
1962, France
7.0
Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne Drama, Romantic
1945, France
7.0
Lancelot of the Lake War, Romantic, Drama
1974, France / Italy
6.0
Four Nights of a Dreamer Drama, Romantic
1971, France / Italy
7.0