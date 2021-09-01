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Poster of A Gentle Woman
7.4
Kinoafisha Films A Gentle Woman
7.4

A Gentle Woman

, 1969
Une femme douce
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Gentle Woman
7.4

Cast

Dominique Sanda
Elle
Guy Frangin
Luc, son mari
Jeanne Lobre
Anna, la bonne
Claude Ollier
Le médecin
Jacques Kébadian
Le dragueur
Gilles Sandier
Le maire
Dorothée Blanck
L'infirmière
Director Robert Bresson
Writer Fyodor Dostoevsky
Composer Jean Wiener
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 22 May 1969
Release date
19 September 1969 Finland
27 August 1969 France
Worldwide Gross $2,356
Production Marianne Productions, Parc Film
Also known as
Une femme douce, A Gentle Woman, Die Sanfte, Una mujer dulce, A Gentle Creature, Barnebruden, Così bella così dolce, Egy szelíd asszony, Łagodna, Sfioasa, Suloinen nainen, Tatlı Bir Kadın, To drama mias omorfis, Uma Mulher Delicada, Uma Mulher Meiga, Uma Mulher Suave, Yasashii onna, Кротката, Кроткая, やさしい女, 溫柔女子, Něžnã, 유순한 여자, Lagodna, Người Đàn Bà Dịu Dàng, 온순한 여인

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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