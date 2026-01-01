ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Associated Producers (API)
Also known as
Battle at Bloody Beach, Sangre en la playa, Battle on the Beach, Schlacht an der Blutküste, Slag te Bloody Beach, Bataille a Bloody Beach, Bătălie pe plaja însângerată, Battaglia sulla spiaggia insanguinata, Den blodiga ön, La Bataille de Bloody Beach, Oi anikitoi, Sangue na Praia, Slaget på Blodkysten, To progefyroma tou aimatos, Verinen rannikko, Οι ανίκητοι, 流血島の決戦
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
Quotes
Ruth BensonYou know, you're a brave man.
Craig BensonI'm only as brave as I need to be.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.