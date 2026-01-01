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Poster of Battle at Bloody Beach
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Battle at Bloody Beach
5.6

Battle at Bloody Beach

, 1961
Battle at Bloody Beach
USA / Drama, War / 18+
Poster of Battle at Bloody Beach
5.6

Cast

Audie Murphy
Craig Benson
Gary Crosby
Marty Sackler
Dolores Michaels
Ruth Benson
Alejandro Rey
Julio Fontana
Marjorie Stapp
Caroline Pelham
Barry Atwater
Pelham
E.J. André
Dr. Van Bart
Dale Ishimoto
Blanco
Lillian Bronson
Delia Ellis
Míriam Colón
Nahni
Director Herbert Coleman
Writer Richard Maibaum, Willard W. Willingham
Composer Henry Vars
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 20 June 1961
Release date
20 June 1961 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Associated Producers (API)
Also known as
Battle at Bloody Beach, Sangre en la playa, Battle on the Beach, Schlacht an der Blutküste, Slag te Bloody Beach, Bataille a Bloody Beach, Bătălie pe plaja însângerată, Battaglia sulla spiaggia insanguinata, Den blodiga ön, La Bataille de Bloody Beach, Oi anikitoi, Sangue na Praia, Slaget på Blodkysten, To progefyroma tou aimatos, Verinen rannikko, Οι ανίκητοι, 流血島の決戦

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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