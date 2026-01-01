Bakai is an old shepherd who lives in the country while his children have long grown accustomed to life in the city. When his youngest son pays him a visit, Bakai wants him to stay and help with the rigors of rural living.
CountryUSSR
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year1966
World premiere2 January 1966
Release date
2 January 1966
USSR
ProductionKirghizfilm
Also known as
Nebo nashego detstva, Der Himmel meiner Kindheit, El cielo de nuestra infancia, Gyermekkorunk ege, Himmel unserer Kindheit, Niebo naszego dzieciństwa, The Skies of Our Childhood, The Sky of Our Childhood, Небо нашего детства