Poster of The Sky of Our Childhood
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Sky of Our Childhood

The Sky of Our Childhood

Nebo nashego detstva 18+
Synopsis

Bakai is an old shepherd who lives in the country while his children have long grown accustomed to life in the city. When his youngest son pays him a visit, Bakai wants him to stay and help with the rigors of rural living.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 2 January 1966
Release date
2 January 1966 USSR
Production Kirghizfilm
Also known as
Nebo nashego detstva, Der Himmel meiner Kindheit, El cielo de nuestra infancia, Gyermekkorunk ege, Himmel unserer Kindheit, Niebo naszego dzieciństwa, The Skies of Our Childhood, The Sky of Our Childhood, Небо нашего детства
Director
Tolomush Okeyev
Cast
Nasreddin Dubashev
Muratbek Ryskulov
Sovetbek Dzhumadylov
Aliman Zhankorozova
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
