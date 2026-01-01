Song Without End, Franz Liszt, Song Without End - The Story of Franz Liszt, Sonho de Amor, Una llama mágica, A Magic Flame, Cançó immortal, Crescendo, Estasi, Franz Liszt - kunstner og elsker, Le bal des adieux, Nur wenige sind auserwählt, På musikens vingar, Pieśń bez końca, Píseň bez konce, Pjesma bez kraja, Pjesma bez kraja - Priča o Franzu Lisztu, Rakkauden unelma, Sonsuz şarkı, Sueño de amor, Неоконченная песнь, わが恋は終りぬ
Film Reviews
Quotes
Countess MarieI met Franz at a musical party. I remember he played a ballade in A-flat major by Chopin. I thought I'd never seen anything as beautiful as Franz looked when he sat at the piano. I... I wanted to cry. He watched me as he played; Franz never fails to notice a pretty woman in his audience. Afterward, he followed me into the hall. I remember he said, "May I escort you somewhere, madame?" And I said, "Yes." And he said, "Where?" And I said, "Paradise." He didn't smile - he said, "I'll call a carriage."
Princess CarolyneDid he?
Countess MarieWhat?
Princess CarolyneDrive you there - to paradise?
Countess Marie[a pause, and a meaningful look as she turns to leave the room]He doesn't know the road, madame.