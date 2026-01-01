Menu
Poster of Song Without End
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Kinoafisha Films Song Without End

Song Without End

Song Without End 18+
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 21 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 11 August 1960
Release date
21 October 1960 Germany 6
11 August 1960 USA
Production William Goetz Productions
Also known as
Song Without End, Franz Liszt, Song Without End - The Story of Franz Liszt, Sonho de Amor, Una llama mágica, A Magic Flame, Cançó immortal, Crescendo, Estasi, Franz Liszt - kunstner og elsker, Le bal des adieux, Nur wenige sind auserwählt, På musikens vingar, Pieśń bez końca, Píseň bez konce, Pjesma bez kraja, Pjesma bez kraja - Priča o Franzu Lisztu, Rakkauden unelma, Sonsuz şarkı, Sueño de amor, Неоконченная песнь, わが恋は終りぬ
Director
Charles Vidor
Cast
Dirk Bogarde
Dirk Bogarde
Capucine
Geneviève Page
Patricia Morison
Ivan Desny
Cast and Crew
6.4
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Countess Marie I met Franz at a musical party. I remember he played a ballade in A-flat major by Chopin. I thought I'd never seen anything as beautiful as Franz looked when he sat at the piano. I... I wanted to cry. He watched me as he played; Franz never fails to notice a pretty woman in his audience. Afterward, he followed me into the hall. I remember he said, "May I escort you somewhere, madame?" And I said, "Yes." And he said, "Where?" And I said, "Paradise." He didn't smile - he said, "I'll call a carriage."
Princess Carolyne Did he?
Countess Marie What?
Princess Carolyne Drive you there - to paradise?
Countess Marie [a pause, and a meaningful look as she turns to leave the room] He doesn't know the road, madame.
