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Poster of The Blizzard
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Blizzard
6.9

The Blizzard

, 1964
Metel
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Blizzard
6.9

Cast

Valentina Titova
Valentina Titova
Mariya Gavrilovna
Georgy Martyniuk
Georgy Martyniuk
Burmin
Oleg Vidov
Oleg Vidov
Vladimir
Mariya Pastukhova
Praskovya Petrovna
Sergey Papov
Gavrila Gavrilovich
Nina Akimova
Devushka
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Ulan
Vladimir Marenkov
Tereshka
Anatoly Ignatyev
Dravin
Nikolay Prokopovich
Schmitt
Director Vladimir Basov
Writer Aleksandr Pushkin, Vladimir Basov
Composer Georgi Sviridov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 27 October 1964
Release date
10 February 1965 Russia
16 June 1965 USA
27 October 1964 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Metel, Hóvihar, Lumimyrsky, Mecava, Nocna zamieć, Schneesturm, Schneetreiben, The Blizzard, Viscolul, Метель, The Blizzart

Film rating

6.9
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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