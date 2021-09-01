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7.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Le joli mai
7.9
Le joli mai
, 1963
Le joli mai
France / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.9
Cast
Chris Marker
Interviewer
Yves Montand
Narrator (French version)
Simone Signoret
Narrator (English version)
Jean-Luc Godard
Self
Anna Karina
Self
Edgar Morin
Self
Alain Resnais
Self
Jacques Rivette
Self
Jean Rouch
Self
Director
Chris Marker
,
Pierre Lhomme
Writer
Chris Marker
,
Catherine Winter
Composer
Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
2 hours 45 minutes
Production year
1963
Online premiere
26 August 2020
World premiere
9 June 1966
Release date
29 May 2013
France
13 September 2013
USA
Worldwide Gross
$55,038
Production
Sofracima
Also known as
Le joli mai, The Lovely Month of May, Ihana toukokuu, Le joli Mai - Der schöne Mai, Piękny maj, Sköna Maj, Szép május, Прекрасный май, 美しき五月, Skjønne mai, Parížsky Máj
More
Film rating
7.9
Rate
11
votes
7.8
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Narrator (English version)
Why search for beauty in a dove and poetry in poets? When you have owls, painters, cosmonauts, inventors, lovers...
Showtimes
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