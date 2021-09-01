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Poster of Le joli mai
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Le joli mai
7.9

Le joli mai

, 1963
Le joli mai
France / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Le joli mai
7.9

Cast

Chris Marker
Interviewer
Yves Montand
Yves Montand
Narrator (French version)
Simone Signoret
Simone Signoret
Narrator (English version)
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Self
Anna Karina
Anna Karina
Self
Edgar Morin
Self
Alain Resnais
Alain Resnais
Self
Jacques Rivette
Self
Jean Rouch
Self
Director Chris Marker, Pierre Lhomme
Writer Chris Marker, Catherine Winter
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 1963
Online premiere 26 August 2020
World premiere 9 June 1966
Release date
29 May 2013 France
13 September 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $55,038
Production Sofracima
Also known as
Le joli mai, The Lovely Month of May, Ihana toukokuu, Le joli Mai - Der schöne Mai, Piękny maj, Sköna Maj, Szép május, Прекрасный май, 美しき五月, Skjønne mai, Parížsky Máj

Film rating

7.9
Rate 11 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021

Quotes

Narrator (English version) Why search for beauty in a dove and poetry in poets? When you have owls, painters, cosmonauts, inventors, lovers...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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