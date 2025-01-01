Menu
Malysh i Karlson

Country USSR
Runtime 20 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 1 January 1968
Release date
1 January 1968 Russia 0+
6 June 1968 USA
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malysh i Karlson, Junior and Karlson, The Kid and Carlsson, Малыш и Карлсон, Braciszek i Karlsson, Mažylis ir Karlsonas, Väikevend ja Karlsson, Малюк і Карлсон, 少年とカールソン
Director
Boris Stepantsev
Boris Stepantsev
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
Vasily Livanov
Vasily Livanov
Faina Ranevskaya
Faina Ranevskaya
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
