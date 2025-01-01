Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Malysh i Karlson
Malysh i Karlson
Malysh i Karlson
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Children's
Malysh i Karlson
фрагмент из мультфильма
фрагмент из мультфильма
Country
USSR
Runtime
20 minutes
Production year
1968
World premiere
1 January 1968
Release date
1 January 1968
Russia
0+
6 June 1968
USA
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Malysh i Karlson, Junior and Karlson, The Kid and Carlsson, Малыш и Карлсон, Braciszek i Karlsson, Mažylis ir Karlsonas, Väikevend ja Karlsson, Малюк і Карлсон, 少年とカールソン
Director
Boris Stepantsev
Cast
Klara Rumyanova
Vasily Livanov
Faina Ranevskaya
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Malysh i Karlson
6.5
Mukha-tsokotukha
(1976)
6.5
Kak stat bolshim
(1967)
7.7
Khalif-aist
(1981)
6.6
Priklyuchenie na plotu
(1981)
7.0
Neznayka na Lune
(1997)
7.6
Shchelkunchik
(1973)
6.9
Marks again
(1957)
5.6
Sem uzhinov
(2019)
5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
(2014)
5.6
Tri bogatyrya na dalnikh beregakh
(2012)
7.4
Bury Me Behind the Baseboard
(2009)
6.1
Lyubov-Morkov
(2007)
Cartoon rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
8
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Malysh i Karlson
Фрагмент из мультфильма
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree