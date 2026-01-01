Menu
Kinoafisha Films Wild grass

Wild grass

Wild grass 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1967
World premiere 9 July 1967
Release date
9 July 1967 USSR
Production Kinostudiya im. Dovzhenko
Also known as
Buryan, Бур'ян, Бурьян
Director
Anatoliy Bukovskiy
Cast
Olga Nozhkina
Fyodor Panasenko
Lidiya Komaretskaya
Valentin Chernyak
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Wild grass
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa' 4.2
Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa' (1983)
Sumka, polnaya serdets 5.8
Sumka, polnaya serdets (1964)
Ukrainian Festival 6.1
Ukrainian Festival (1962)
Zakhar Berkut 7.1
Zakhar Berkut (1971)
Kogda chelovek ulybnulsya 6.4
Kogda chelovek ulybnulsya (1973)
Naperekor vsemu 6.9
Naperekor vsemu (1972)
Rage 6.1
Rage (1966)
Storm over fields 4.9
Storm over fields (1958)
Stolen Happiness 6.8
Stolen Happiness (1956)
Lymerivna 0.0
Lymerivna (1955)
Komisary 6.8
Komisary (1971)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
