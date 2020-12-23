Mallory Can you do anything at all?

Corporal Miller I don't know. There's always a way to blow up explosives. The trick is not to be around when they go off. But aren't you forgetting something? The lady. As I see it we have three choices. One we can leave her here but there's no guarantee she won't be found, and in her case they won't need a truth drug. Two, we can take her with us, but that would make things worse than they are already. And three... well, that's Andrea's choice, remember?

Mallory You really want your pound of flesh, don't you?

Corporal Miller Yes, I do. You see, somehow I just couldn't get to sleep.

Mallory Well, if you're so anxious to kill her, go ahead!

Corporal Miller I'm not anxious to kill her, I'm not anxious to kill anyone. You see, I'm not a born soldier. I was trapped. You may find me facetious from time to time, but if I didn't make some rather bad jokes I'd go out of my mind. No, I prefer to leave the killing to someone like you, an officer and a gentleman, a leader of men.

Mallory If you think I wanted this, any of this, you're out of your mind, I was trapped like you, just like anyone who put on the uniform!

Corporal Miller Of *course* you wanted it, you're an officer, aren't you? I never let them make *me* an officer! I don't want the responsibility!

Mallory So you've had a free ride, all this time! Someone's *got* to take responsibility if the job's going to get done! You think that's easy?