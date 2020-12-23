Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Guns of Navarone
Poster of The Guns of Navarone
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Guns of Navarone

The Guns of Navarone

The Guns of Navarone 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A British team is sent to cross occupied Greek territory and destroy the massive German gun emplacement that commands a key sea channel.
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 38 minutes
Production year 1961
Online premiere 23 December 2020
World premiere 27 April 1961
Release date
4 October 1961 Argentina
27 October 1961 Australia
1 September 1961 Austria
16 March 1962 Belgium
7 September 1961 Brazil
22 December 1961 Denmark
29 November 1974 Finland
2 August 1967 France
20 September 1961 Germany
27 April 1961 Great Britain
23 December 1961 Greece
28 April 1961 Ireland
15 August 1961 Japan
16 May 1963 Mexico
6 October 1961 Netherlands
19 October 1961 Norway
8 March 1962 Portugal
7 March 1964 Slovenia
3 May 1962 South Africa
20 July 1974 South Korea 12
2 July 1971 Spain
23 October 1961 Sweden
14 March 1971 Turkey
22 June 1961 USA
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,616
Production Columbia Pictures, Highroad Productions
Also known as
The Guns of Navarone, Los cañones de Navarone, Die Kanonen von Navarone, Carl Foreman's Production The Guns of Navarone, Kanonerna på Navarone, Les canons de Navarone, Os Canhões de Navarone, Topovi sa Navarona, Пушки острова Наварон, De kanonnen van Navarone, Delá z Navarone, Děla z Navarone, Działa Navarony, Els canons de Navarone, I cannoni di Navarone, Kanonene på Navarone, Navaron'un Topları, Navarone ágyúi, Navaronen tykit, Navarones kanoner, Navaronska topova, Navaronski topovi, Ta kanonia tou Navarone, Toopha-ye Navaron, Topovi s Navaronea, Tunurile din Navarone, Τα κανόνια του Ναβαρόνε, Гармати острова Наварон, Оръдията на Навароне, Топови са Наварона/Topovi sa Navarona, Топовите од Навароне, ナバロンの要塞, 六壯士
Director
J. Lee Thompson
Cast
Gregory Peck
Gregory Peck
David Niven
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Stanley Baker
Anthony Quayle
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Guns of Navarone
Zulu 7.7
Zulu (1964)
The Eagle Has Landed 6.9
The Eagle Has Landed (1976)
The Net 2.0 4.6
The Net 2.0 (2006)
Code Name: Emerald 5.9
Code Name: Emerald (1985)
Force 10 from Navarone 6.4
Force 10 from Navarone (1978)
A Bridge Too Far 7.6
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
Kelly's Heroes 7.6
Kelly's Heroes (1970)
Patton 7.9
Patton (1970)
Battle of Britain 7.0
Battle of Britain (1969)
The Italian Job 7.3
The Italian Job (1969)
Where Eagles Dare 8.0
Where Eagles Dare (1968)
The Night of the Generals 7.2
The Night of the Generals (1967)

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Mallory Can you do anything at all?
Corporal Miller I don't know. There's always a way to blow up explosives. The trick is not to be around when they go off. But aren't you forgetting something? The lady. As I see it we have three choices. One we can leave her here but there's no guarantee she won't be found, and in her case they won't need a truth drug. Two, we can take her with us, but that would make things worse than they are already. And three... well, that's Andrea's choice, remember?
Mallory You really want your pound of flesh, don't you?
Corporal Miller Yes, I do. You see, somehow I just couldn't get to sleep.
Mallory Well, if you're so anxious to kill her, go ahead!
Corporal Miller I'm not anxious to kill her, I'm not anxious to kill anyone. You see, I'm not a born soldier. I was trapped. You may find me facetious from time to time, but if I didn't make some rather bad jokes I'd go out of my mind. No, I prefer to leave the killing to someone like you, an officer and a gentleman, a leader of men.
Mallory If you think I wanted this, any of this, you're out of your mind, I was trapped like you, just like anyone who put on the uniform!
Corporal Miller Of *course* you wanted it, you're an officer, aren't you? I never let them make *me* an officer! I don't want the responsibility!
Mallory So you've had a free ride, all this time! Someone's *got* to take responsibility if the job's going to get done! You think that's easy?
Corporal Miller [shouts] I don't know! I'm not even sure who really is responsible any more.
Listen to the
soundtrack The Guns of Navarone
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more