Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Queen of the Chantecler
Queen of the Chantecler
Reina del Chantecler, La
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
1962
World premiere
1 October 1962
Release date
25 October 1962
Portugal
1 October 1962
Spain
23 January 1967
USSR
Production
Suevia Films - Cesáreo González
Also known as
La reina del Chantecler, L'espionne de Madrid, A rainha do Chantecler, I vasilissa tis nyhtas, La dea del peccato, Regina cântecelor, Королева Шантеклера
Director
Rafael Gil
Cast
Sara Montiel
Julia Caba Alba
Miguel Ligero
Luigi Giuliani
Mary Begoña
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Queen of the Chantecler
6.8
Influencer
(2022)
5.7
My Last Tango
(1960)
6.9
La violetera
(1958)
7.7
Wild Strawberries
(1957)
7.1
Boccaccio '70
(1962)
Film rating
6.6
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree