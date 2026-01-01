Menu
Poster of Queen of the Chantecler
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Queen of the Chantecler

Queen of the Chantecler

Reina del Chantecler, La 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 1 October 1962
Release date
25 October 1962 Portugal
1 October 1962 Spain
23 January 1967 USSR
Production Suevia Films - Cesáreo González
Also known as
La reina del Chantecler, L'espionne de Madrid, A rainha do Chantecler, I vasilissa tis nyhtas, La dea del peccato, Regina cântecelor, Королева Шантеклера
Director
Rafael Gil
Cast
Sara Montiel
Julia Caba Alba
Miguel Ligero
Luigi Giuliani
Mary Begoña
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Queen of the Chantecler
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
