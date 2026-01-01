ProductionKinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Vash syn i brat, Euer Sohn und Bruder, Poikanne ja veljenne, Szerető fiatok és fivéretek, Tavo sūnus ir brolis, Vostro figlio e fratello, Wasz syn i brat, Your Son and Brother, Ваш сын и брат, Váš syn a bratr, Ваш син і брат, Teie poeg ja vend
Film rating
7.6
Rate15 votes
7.3IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.