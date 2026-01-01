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Poster of Your Son and Brother
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Your Son and Brother
7.6

Your Son and Brother

, 1965
Vash syn i brat
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Your Son and Brother
7.6

Cast

Vsevolod Sanaev
Vsevolod Sanaev
Yermolay Voyevodin - otets
Anastasia Filippova
Anastasia Filippova
Marta Grakhova
Vera Voyevodina
Aleksey Vanin
Ignatiy Voyevodin
Leonid Kuravlyov
Leonid Kuravlyov
Stepan Voyevodin
Leonid Reutov
Maksim Voyevodin
Viktor Shakhov
Vasili Voyevodin
Anastasia Filippova
Voyedovina - maty
Nikolay Grabbe
Nikolai Ivanovich
Aleksandra Dorokhina
Sasha - zhena Ignatiya
Svetlana Zhgun
Nyura
Director Vasily Shukshin
Writer Vasily Shukshin
Composer Pavel Chekalov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 18 April 1966
Release date
18 April 1966 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Vash syn i brat, Euer Sohn und Bruder, Poikanne ja veljenne, Szerető fiatok és fivéretek, Tavo sūnus ir brolis, Vostro figlio e fratello, Wasz syn i brat, Your Son and Brother, Ваш сын и брат, Váš syn a bratr, Ваш син і брат, Teie poeg ja vend

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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