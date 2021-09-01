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Poster of Siberian Lady Macbeth
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Siberian Lady Macbeth
6.8

Siberian Lady Macbeth

, 1962
Sibirska ledi Magbet
Yugoslavia, Poland / Drama, Romantic, Detective / 18+
Poster of Siberian Lady Macbeth
6.8

Synopsis

In what might be termed Russo-Shakespearean noir, a ruthless woman's adulterous affair with a drifter sets in motion a chain-reaction of murder and deception in a remote village in 19th Century Mtsensk.

Cast

Ljuba Tadić
Sergei
Olivera Marković
Lady Macbeth
Kapitalina Eric
Sluzavka Aksinia
Bojan Stupica
Izmajlow
Branka Petrić
Tante
Miodrag Lazarevic
Zinovij Izmajlow
Ingrid Lotarius
Sonetka
Snezana Niksic
Milorad Lazovic
Stanko Buhanac
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Nikolai Leskov, Sveta Lukic
Composer Dusan Radic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Yugoslavia / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 27 July 1962
Production Avala Film
Also known as
Sibirska ledi Magbet, Siberian Lady Macbeth, Sibirska lady Macbeth, Ahortagi gia idoni, Blut der Leidenschaft, Fury Is a Woman, I laidi Macbeth apo ti Siviria, Kisvárosi Lady Macbeth, Lady Macbeth de Siberia, Lady Macbeth din Siberia, Lady Macbeth en Siberia, Lady Macbeth fra Sibir, Lady Macbeth of Siberia, Lady Macbeth siberiana, Lady Macbeth sibérienne, Obsesión cruel, Powiatowa Lady Makbet, Synnin hekumaa, Tödliche Leidenschaft, Сибирската лейди Макбет, Сибирская леди Макбет

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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