Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The V.I.P.s
Poster of The V.I.P.s
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The V.I.P.s

The V.I.P.s

The V.I.P.s 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Fog delays a group of travelers headed for New York. They wait at the V.I.P. lounge of London Airport, each at a moment of crisis in his or her life.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 1 September 1963
Release date
1 September 1963 Denmark
24 September 1963 France
18 September 1963 Germany
19 September 1963 USA
Budget $4,000,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), De Grunwald Productions
Also known as
The V.I.P.s, Hotel Internacional, Hotel International, International Hotel, A fontos személyek, aşk mücadelesi, Bardzo ważne osobistości, Diethnes xenodoheion, Fejesek, Gente Muito Importante, Hotel beynelmeleli, Hôtel international, Hotel International - Die Prominenz und die Moral, International Affair, Personalități în impas, VIP, VIPovi/Vrlo važne osobe, Z życia VIP'ów, Веома значајне особе/Veoma značajne osobe, Много важни персони, Очень важные персоны, 予期せぬ出来事, 名流怨妇, 大人物
Director
Anthony Asquith
Cast
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Louis Jourdan
Elsa Martinelli
Margaret Rutherford
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The V.I.P.s
Ash Wednesday 5.2
Ash Wednesday (1973)
The Sandpiper 6.3
The Sandpiper (1965)
BUtterfield 8 6.4
BUtterfield 8 (1960)
The Taming of the Shrew 6.6
The Taming of the Shrew (1967)
Raintree County 6.4
Raintree County (1957)
Rhapsody 6.5
Rhapsody (1954)
Boom! 6.2
Boom! (1968)
Reflections in a Golden Eye 6.8
Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967)
Up the Sandbox 6.2
Up the Sandbox (1972)
The Star 6.9
The Star (1952)
Undercurrent 6.5
Undercurrent (1946)
The Importance of Being Earnest 7.4
The Importance of Being Earnest (1952)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
The Duchess of Brighton What a ridiculous form of locomotion flying is. They tie you to your chair and tell you you're going, then they make scarifying noises with their engines, then they untie you and tell you're not going at all. Can you imagine the Queen Mary behaving like that?
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more