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Poster of The Quiller Memorandum
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Quiller Memorandum
6.0

The Quiller Memorandum

, 1966
The Quiller Memorandum
Great Britain, USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Quiller Memorandum
6.0

Cast

George Segal
George Segal
Quiller
Alec Guinness
Pol
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Oktober
Robert Helpmann
Weng
Robert Flemyng
Rushington
Senta Berger
Inge Lindt
Doug Sanders
Gibbs
Peter Carsten
Hengel
Edith Schneider
Headmistress
Günter Meisner
Hassler
Director Michael Anderson
Writer Harold Pinter, Elleston Trevor
Composer John Barry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 10 November 1966
Release date
1 January 1967 Brazil
1 March 1967 France
24 February 1967 Germany
10 November 1966 Great Britain
2 January 1967 Portugal
15 December 1966 USA
Production The Rank Organisation, Ivan Foxwell Productions, National General Productions
Also known as
The Quiller Memorandum, Quiller Memorandum, ¿Quién es Quiller?, Das Quiller Memorandum - Gefahr aus dem Dunkel, Kuolema silmästä silmään, Le secret du rapport Quiller, Quillerovo memorandum, A Morte Não Manda Aviso, A Quiller jelentés, Berlin'de Dehset, Conspiración en Berlín, Das Quiller Memorandum, Emme koskaan unohda, Het quiller dossier, Ian Foxwell's The Quiller Memorandum, Ivan Foxwell's Production The Quiller Memorandum, Ivan Foxwell's the Quiller Memorandum, Memorandumul lui Quiller, Misja Quillera, O Processo Quiller, Quiller, Quiller - öga mot öga med döden, Quiller - Vårt ess i Berlin, Saraba Berurin no hi, Steckbrief für einen Killer, Tod in Berlin, Απόρρητος φάκελλος Κουίλερ, Меморандум Квиллера, Меморандумът на Куилър, さらばベルリンの灯

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack The Quiller Memorandum

Quotes

Quiller Met a man called Oktober.
Pol Oh yes?
Quiller Know him?
Pol We've never actually met.
Quiller At the end of our conversation, he ordered them to kill me.
Pol And did they?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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