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Poster of The Woman in the Dunes
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Woman in the Dunes
7.2

The Woman in the Dunes

, 1964
Woman in the Dunes / Suna no onna
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Woman in the Dunes
7.2

Cast

Eiji Okada
Entomologist Niki Jumpei
Kyōko Kishida
Woman
Koji Mitsui
Village elder
Hiroko Itô
Entomologist's wife (in flashbacks)
Sen Yano
Ginzô Sekiguchi
Robert Dunham
?
Kiyohiko Ichihara
Hideo Kanze
Hiroyuki Nishimoto
Tamotsu Tamura
Director Hiroshi Teshigahara
Writer Kôbô Abe, Eiko Yoshida
Composer Tôru Takemitsu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 15 February 1964
Release date
11 November 1964 France
23 June 1966 Germany
21 January 1971 Hungary
15 February 1964 Japan
12 August 1966 Mexico
25 October 1964 USA
Production Toho Film (Eiga) Co. Ltd., Teshigahara Productions
Also known as
Suna no onna, Woman in the Dunes, De vrouw in het zand, Woman of the Dunes, A homok asszonya, A Mulher da Areia, A Mulher das Dunas, Die Frau in den Dünen, Dyynien daami, Femeia nisipurilor, Kobieta z wydm, Kumdan Kadın, Kumların Kadını, Kvinden i sandet, Kvinnan i sanden, Kvinnen i sanden, La donna di sabbia, La femme de sable, La Femme des dunes, La femme des sables, La Femme du sable, La mujer de arena, La mujer de la arena, Moteris smėlynuose, Una mujer en la arena, Woman of the Sands, Γυναίκα στους αμμόλοφους, Η γυναίκα της άμμου, Жена у песку, Жената от пясъците, Женщина в песках, Жінка в пісках, 砂の女, 砂之女, De Vrouw in 't Zand, امرأة بين الكثبان, 沙丘之女, 沙之女, Písečná žena, 모래의 여자

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Updated 7 September 2026

Quotes

Entomologist Niki Jumpei The certificates we use to make certain of one another: contracts, licenses, ID cards, permits, deeds, certifications, registrations, carry permits, union cards, testimonials, bills, IOUs, temporary permits, letters of consent, income statements, certificates of custody, even proof of pedigree. Is that all of them? Have I forgotten any? Men and women are slaves to their fear of being cheated. In turn they dream up new certificates to prove their innocence. No one can say where it will end. They seem endless.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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