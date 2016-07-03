Falstaff My King! My Jove! I speak to thee my heart!

Henry V I know thee not, old man. Fall to thy prayers. How ill white hairs becomes a fool and jester. I have long dreamed of such a kind of man, so surfeit-swelled, so old, and so profane. But being awaked, I do despise my dream. Make less thy body hence and more thy grace. Leave gormandizing; know the grave doth gape for thee thrice wider than for other men.

[Falstaff laughs and rises]