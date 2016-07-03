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Poster of Chimes at Midnight
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Chimes at Midnight
7.7

Chimes at Midnight

, 1965
Campanadas a medianoche
France, Spain, Switzerland / Drama, War, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Chimes at Midnight
7.7

Synopsis

The career of Shakespeare's Sir John Falstaff as roistering companion to young Prince Hal, circa 1400-1413.

Cast

Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Jeanne Moreau
Margaret Rutherford
John Gielgud
John Gielgud
Marina Vlady
Marina Vlady
Walter Chiari
Director Orson Welles
Writer William Shakespeare, Raphael Holinshed
Composer Angelo Francesco Lavagnino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Spain / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1965
Online premiere 3 July 2016
World premiere 16 March 1965
Release date
22 December 1965 Denmark 15
22 December 1965 Finland K-18
23 March 1967 Great Britain PG
16 February 1967 Hungary 18
10 October 1986 Japan R18+
23 December 1965 Romania 18
23 December 1965 Spain
17 November 1966 Switzerland
16 March 1965 USA
Budget $800,000
Worldwide Gross $126,724
Production Internacional Films, Alpine Films
Also known as
Campanadas a medianoche, Falstaff, Chimes at Midnight, Falstaff (Chimes at Midnight), As Badaladas da Meia-Noite, Campanadas de medianoche, Campanades a mitjanit, Falstaff - Campanadas de medianoche, Falstaff - Éjféli harangszó, Falstaff - Glocken um Mitternacht, Falstaff - Oi kabanes tou mesonyktiou, Falstaff, o Toque da Meia Noite, Oi kabanes tou mesonyktiou, Orson Welles no Falstaff, Οι καμπάνες του μεσονυχτίου, Камбани в полунощ, Полуночные колокола, オーソン・ウェルズのフォルスタッフ, 夜半鐘聲

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Falstaff My King! My Jove! I speak to thee my heart!
Henry V I know thee not, old man. Fall to thy prayers. How ill white hairs becomes a fool and jester. I have long dreamed of such a kind of man, so surfeit-swelled, so old, and so profane. But being awaked, I do despise my dream. Make less thy body hence and more thy grace. Leave gormandizing; know the grave doth gape for thee thrice wider than for other men.
[Falstaff laughs and rises]
Henry V Reply not to me with a fool-born jest! Presume not that I am the thing I was.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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