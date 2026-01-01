ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, Cinecittà, Dear Film Produzione
Also known as
The Visit, A Visita, Der Besuch, Het bezoek, Karla, La visita, Az öreg hölgy látogatása, Besøget, Besöket, Besøket, I ekdikisis tis kyrias, La rancune, La vendetta della signora, La visita del rencor, La visite, La visite de la vieille dame, Poseta stare dame, The Lady's Vengence, Vierailu, Vizita, Wizyta starszej pani, Ziyaret, Визит, Посещението, 訪れ
Film rating
7.5
Rate15 votes
7.4IMDb
Quotes
Karla ZachanassianI want Serge Miller put to death. I want his life!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.