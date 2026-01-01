Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Visit
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Visit
7.5

The Visit

, 1964
The Visit
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Visit
7.5

Cast

Ingrid Bergman
Ingrid Bergman
Karla Zachanassian
Anthony Quinn
Anthony Quinn
Serge Miller
Irina Demick
Paolo Stoppa
Doctor
Hans Christian Blech
Police Captain Dobrik
Romolo Valli
Town Painter
Claude Dauphin
Lawyer Bardick
Jacques Dufilho
Police Officer Fisch
Richard Münch
Teacher
Ernst Schröder
Mayor
Leonard Steckel
Minister
Director Bernhard Wicki
Writer Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Ben Barzman, Maurice Valency
Composer Richard Arnell, Hans-Martin Majewski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 6 May 1964
Release date
6 May 1964 France
17 September 1964 Germany
20 January 1966 Romania
4 October 1964 USA
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Cinecittà, Dear Film Produzione
Also known as
The Visit, A Visita, Der Besuch, Het bezoek, Karla, La visita, Az öreg hölgy látogatása, Besøget, Besöket, Besøket, I ekdikisis tis kyrias, La rancune, La vendetta della signora, La visita del rencor, La visite, La visite de la vieille dame, Poseta stare dame, The Lady's Vengence, Vierailu, Vizita, Wizyta starszej pani, Ziyaret, Визит, Посещението, 訪れ

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Visit

Goodbye Again
Goodbye Again Drama, Romantic
1961, France / USA
7.0
Anastasia
Anastasia History, Drama
1956, USA
7.0
Adam Had Four Sons
Adam Had Four Sons Drama, Romantic
1941, USA
6.0
The Visit: An Alien Encounter
The Visit: An Alien Encounter Documentary
2015, Denmark / Finland
5.0
Chronicle of a Death Foretold
Chronicle of a Death Foretold Drama
1986, Italy / Colombia / France
6.0
The Miracle of Father Malachia
The Miracle of Father Malachia Comedy
1961, West Germany
7.0
The Bridge
The Bridge War, Drama
1959, West Germany
8.0
The Longest Day
The Longest Day Drama, History, Action, War
1962, USA
7.0
Fear
Fear Drama
1954, Italy
6.0
Le clan des siciliens
Le clan des siciliens Drama
1969, France
6.0
Zorba the Greek
Zorba the Greek Drama
1964, USA / Great Britain / Greece
7.0
Notre Dame de Paris
Notre Dame de Paris Drama
1956, Italy / France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more