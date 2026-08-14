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Poster of The Battle of Algiers
8.1
The Battle of Algiers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Battle of Algiers
8.1

The Battle of Algiers

, 1966
La battaglia di Algeri
Italy, Algeria / Drama, War / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Battle of Algiers
8.1
The Battle of Algiers - Trailer
The Battle of Algiers  Trailer

Synopsis

Tracing the struggle of the Algerian Front de Liberation Nationale to gain freedom from French colonial rule as seen through the eyes of Ali from his start as a petty thief to his rise to prominence in the organisation and capture by the French in 1957. The film traces the rebels' struggle and the increasingly extreme measures taken by the French government to quell the revolt.

Cast

Jean Martin
Jean Martin
Col. Mathieu
Brahim Hadjadj
Brahim Hadjadj
Ali La Pointe
Yacef Saadi
Djafar
Samia Kerbash
Fathia
Ugo Paletti
Captain
Fouzia El Kader
Halima
Mohamed Ben Kassen
Petit Omar
Si Mohamed Baghdadi
Larbi Ben M'hidi
Franco Morici
Mahmoud
Tommaso Neri
Captain
Director Gillo Pontecorvo
Writer Gillo Pontecorvo, Franco Solinas
Composer Ennio Morricone, Gillo Pontecorvo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Algeria
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1966
Online premiere 1 January 2013
World premiere 31 August 1966
Release date
27 October 1966 Algeria
19 September 1968 Argentina
12 July 1982 Brazil
15 July 1970 France 12
14 August 1970 Germany 16
16 February 1971 Great Britain 15
26 March 1971 Ireland 15
8 September 1966 Italy VM18
28 June 2012 Netherlands 16
1 June 1983 Portugal M/12
15 October 2009 South Korea 15
13 March 1967 Sweden 15
13 March 1967 USA NR
21 November 1968 Uruguay
Budget $800,000
Worldwide Gross $963,474
Production Casbah Film, Igor Film
Also known as
La battaglia di Algeri, The Battle of Algiers, Alžirska bitka, Битва за Алжир, La batalla de Argel, A Batalha de Argel, De slag om Algiers, La bataille d'Alger, La batalla de Argelia, Schlacht um Algier, Slaget om Alger, Alzeeria pataljon, Alžyro mūšis, Aruje no Tatakai, Az algíri csata, Bătălia pentru Alger, Bitka o Alžír, Bitka za Alžir, Bitva o Alžír, Bitwa o Algier, Cezayir Savaşı, Cuộc Chiến Giành Độc Lập, Əlcəzair döyüşü, I mahi tou Algeriou, Jazoir jangi, Kampen om Algerie, Ma'rakat aljazaer, Maarakat madinat al Jazaer, Nabard-e aljazeere, Slaget om Algier, Taistelu Algeriasta, Taistelu Algerista, Η μάχη της Αλγερίας, Η μάχη του Αλγερίου, Алжир шайқасы, Битка за Алжир, Битката за Алжир, アルジェの戦い, 阿尔及尔之战, 阿爾及爾之戰, 阿尔及利亚的战争, I mahi tis Algerias, Cezayir Savasi, نبرد الجزایر, 알제리 전투, معركة الجزائر

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 14 August 2026

Film Trailers

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The Battle of Algiers - Trailer
The Battle of Algiers Trailer
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Quotes

Ben M'Hidi It's hard to start a revolution. Even harder to continue it. And hardest of all to win it. But, it's only afterwards, when we have won, that the true difficulties begin. In short, Ali, there's still much to do.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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