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The Battle of Algiers

It's hard to start a revolution. Even harder to continue it. And hardest of all to win it. But, it's only afterwards, when we have won, that the true difficulties begin. In short, Ali, there's still much to do.

Ben M'Hidi It's hard to start a revolution. Even harder to continue it. And hardest of all to win it. But, it's only afterwards, when we have won, that the true difficulties begin. In short, Ali, there's still much to do.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.