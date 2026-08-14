Tracing the struggle of the Algerian Front de Liberation Nationale to gain freedom from French colonial rule as seen through the eyes of Ali from his start as a petty thief to his rise to prominence in the organisation and capture by the French in 1957. The film traces the rebels' struggle and the increasingly extreme measures taken by the French government to quell the revolt.
La battaglia di Algeri, The Battle of Algiers, Alžirska bitka, Битва за Алжир, La batalla de Argel, A Batalha de Argel, De slag om Algiers, La bataille d'Alger, La batalla de Argelia, Schlacht um Algier, Slaget om Alger, Alzeeria pataljon, Alžyro mūšis, Aruje no Tatakai, Az algíri csata, Bătălia pentru Alger, Bitka o Alžír, Bitka za Alžir, Bitva o Alžír, Bitwa o Algier, Cezayir Savaşı, Cuộc Chiến Giành Độc Lập, Əlcəzair döyüşü, I mahi tou Algeriou, Jazoir jangi, Kampen om Algerie, Ma'rakat aljazaer, Maarakat madinat al Jazaer, Nabard-e aljazeere, Slaget om Algier, Taistelu Algeriasta, Taistelu Algerista, Η μάχη της Αλγερίας, Η μάχη του Αλγερίου, Алжир шайқасы, Битка за Алжир, Битката за Алжир, アルジェの戦い, 阿尔及尔之战, 阿爾及爾之戰, 阿尔及利亚的战争, I mahi tis Algerias, Cezayir Savasi, نبرد الجزایر, 알제리 전투, معركة الجزائر
Ben M'HidiIt's hard to start a revolution. Even harder to continue it. And hardest of all to win it. But, it's only afterwards, when we have won, that the true difficulties begin. In short, Ali, there's still much to do.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.