1 poster
Shaibu! Shaibu!
Shaibu! Shaibu!
18+
Animation
Country
USSR
Runtime
21 minutes
Production year
1964
World premiere
6 January 1964
Release date
6 January 1964
Russia
6+
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shaybu! Shaybu!!, Goal! Goal!, Шайбу! Шайбу!
Director
Boris Dyozhkin
Similar films for Shaibu! Shaibu!
6.8
Meteor on the ring
(1970)
7.3
Priklyucheniya porosenka Funtika
(1986)
8.0
Krylya, nogi i khvosty
(1986)
7.7
Dog in Boots
(1981)
7.7
Khalif-aist
(1981)
7.4
Stoikiy olovyannyy soldatik
(1976)
6.5
Mukha-tsokotukha
(1976)
7.6
Shchelkunchik
(1973)
7.1
Kak lvyonok i cherepakha peli pesnyu
(1972)
8.1
Malysh i Karlson
(1968)
7.3
Match-revansh
(1968)
7.1
Espionage passions
(1967)
7.3
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Best Animated Films
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
