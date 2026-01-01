Menu
Shaibu! Shaibu!

Shaibu! Shaibu!

Shaibu! Shaibu! 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 21 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 6 January 1964
Release date
6 January 1964 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Shaybu! Shaybu!!, Goal! Goal!, Шайбу! Шайбу!
Director
Boris Dyozhkin
Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
