Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kaleydoskop 68
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Kaleydoskop 68

Kaleydoskop 68

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1968
Director
Lev Atamanov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Kaleydoskop 68
Novelly o Kosmose 6.2
Novelly o Kosmose (1973)
Vyshe golovu! 5.4
Vyshe golovu! (1972)
Skameyka 6.8
Skameyka (1967)
Shutki 5.8
Shutki (1963)
Zolotaya antilopa 7.8
Zolotaya antilopa (1954)
Ballerina on the Boat 6.9
Ballerina on the Boat (1969)
Pokhititeli krasok 6.8
Pokhititeli krasok (1959)
Scarlet Flower 7.8
Scarlet Flower (1952)
Pes a kočka 7.1
Pes a kočka (1955)
Buket 6.1
Buket (1966)
Snezhnaya koroleva 7.8
Snezhnaya koroleva (1957)
Pastushka i Trubochist 7.0
Pastushka i Trubochist (1965)

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more