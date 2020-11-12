6.9Le Clan De Sicilines
Le clan des siciliens, 1969
France / Drama / 18+
Cast
Amedeo Nazzari
Tony Nicosia
Irina Demick
Jeanne Manalese
Philippe Baronnet
Luigi
Karen Blanguernon
Theresa
Yves Brainville
Le juge
Director Henri Verneuil
Writer José Giovanni, Auguste Le Breton, Henri Verneuil, Pierre Pelegri
Composer Ennio Morricone
Film details
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1969
Online premiere 8 August 2019
World premiere 1 December 1969
Release date
|15 October 1970
|Australia
|5 December 1969
|Belgium
|AL
|1 January 1971
|Brazil
|3 September 1970
|Colombia
|10 April 1970
|Denmark
|27 November 1970
|Finland
|1 December 1969
|France
|13 February 1970
|Germany
|3 June 1971
|Hungary
|31 July 1970
|Ireland
|4 February 1970
|Italy
|4 April 1970
|Japan
|22 October 1971
|Mexico
|12 February 1970
|Netherlands
|15 February 1971
|Romania
|4 June 1970
|Spain
|26 February 1970
|Sweden
|29 March 1970
|USA
Worldwide Gross $244
Production Les Productions Fox Europa, Les Films du Siècle
Also known as
Le Clan des Siciliens, Sicilijanski klan, The Sicilian Clan, El clan siciliano, Сицилијански клан, A szicíliaiak klánja, Clanul sicilienilor, Der Clan der Sizilianer, El clan de los sicilianos, Il clan dei siciliani, Klan Sicilijanaca, Klan Sycylijczyków, Klanen fra Sicilien, O Clã dos Sicilianos, Os Sicilianos, Shishirian, Sicilian, Sicilianerklanen, Sicilianska klanen, Sicilský klan, Sicílsky klan, Sicilyalılar, Sicilyalılar Çetesi, Sisilialaisklaani, Η συμμορία των Σικελών, Кланът на сицилианците, Сицилиански клан, Сицилийский клан, Сицилијански клан/Sicilijanski klan, Сицилійський клан, シシリアン（1969）, 劫宝奇谋, 神机妙算, 神機妙算, 西西里岛人, 西西里黑帮
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Le clan des siciliens
soundtrack Le clan des siciliens
Quotes
Vittorio Manalese Well, personally, I trust the engineer. He sounds okay to me. This is a professional job.
[Turns and looks at Roget Sarte]
Vittorio Manalese You're the one I don't trust!
Roget Me?
Vittorio Yeah, you! All your brains are below your belt! You almost got us all in cold storage last night playing games in a whorehouse!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Le clan des siciliens
Two Men in Town Drama
1973, France / Italy
7.2
Miserables, les Drama
1958, France / East Germany / Italy
7.4
A Thousand Billion Dollars Thriller, Drama
1982, France
6.7
Purple Noon Drama, Crime
1960, France / Italy
8.0
Borsalino & Co. Drama, Action
1974, France / Italy / Germany
6.6
The Last Adventure Adventure, Drama
1967, France / Italy
6.6
Adieu poulet Thriller, Crime, Drama
1975, France
6.9
Borsalino Action, Drama
1970, France / Italy
7.1
Le Deuxieme Souffle Drama, Crime
1966, France
7.9
Boudu Comedy
2005, France
5.3
Belphegor, Phantom of the Louvre Horror, Fantasy, Detective
2001, France
5.2
Let Sleeping Cops Lie Crime, Thriller
1988, France
5.5
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, History, Drama
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller