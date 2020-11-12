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Poster of Le clan des siciliens
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Le clan des siciliens
6.9

Le clan des siciliens

, 1969
Le Clan De Sicilines
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Le clan des siciliens
6.9

Cast

Jean Gabin
Jean Gabin
Vittorio Manalese
Lino Ventura
Lino Ventura
Commissaire Le Goff
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Roger Sartet
Amedeo Nazzari
Tony Nicosia
Irina Demick
Jeanne Manalese
Philippe Baronnet
Luigi
Karen Blanguernon
Theresa
Yves Brainville
Le juge
Gérard Buhr
Un inspecteur
Elisa Cegani
Maria Manalese
Director Henri Verneuil
Writer José Giovanni, Auguste Le Breton, Henri Verneuil, Pierre Pelegri
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 1969
Online premiere 8 August 2019
World premiere 1 December 1969
Release date
15 October 1970 Australia
5 December 1969 Belgium AL
1 January 1971 Brazil
3 September 1970 Colombia
10 April 1970 Denmark
27 November 1970 Finland
1 December 1969 France
13 February 1970 Germany
3 June 1971 Hungary
31 July 1970 Ireland
4 February 1970 Italy
4 April 1970 Japan
22 October 1971 Mexico
12 February 1970 Netherlands
15 February 1971 Romania
4 June 1970 Spain
26 February 1970 Sweden
29 March 1970 USA
Worldwide Gross $244
Production Les Productions Fox Europa, Les Films du Siècle
Also known as
Le Clan des Siciliens, Sicilijanski klan, The Sicilian Clan, El clan siciliano, Сицилијански клан, A szicíliaiak klánja, Clanul sicilienilor, Der Clan der Sizilianer, El clan de los sicilianos, Il clan dei siciliani, Klan Sicilijanaca, Klan Sycylijczyków, Klanen fra Sicilien, O Clã dos Sicilianos, Os Sicilianos, Shishirian, Sicilian, Sicilianerklanen, Sicilianska klanen, Sicilský klan, Sicílsky klan, Sicilyalılar, Sicilyalılar Çetesi, Sisilialaisklaani, Η συμμορία των Σικελών, Кланът на сицилианците, Сицилиански клан, Сицилийский клан, Сицилијански клан/Sicilijanski klan, Сицилійський клан, シシリアン（1969）, 劫宝奇谋, 神机妙算, 神機妙算, 西西里岛人, 西西里黑帮

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Le clan des siciliens

Quotes

Vittorio Manalese Well, personally, I trust the engineer. He sounds okay to me. This is a professional job.
[Turns and looks at Roget Sarte]
Vittorio Manalese You're the one I don't trust!
Roget Me?
Vittorio Yeah, you! All your brains are below your belt! You almost got us all in cold storage last night playing games in a whorehouse!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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