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Poster of Everything for Sale
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Everything for Sale
6.3

Everything for Sale

, 1969
Wszystko na sprzedaz
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Everything for Sale
6.3

Cast

Beata Tyszkiewicz
Beata
Andrzej Łapicki
Andrzej
Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel
Elzbieta Czyzewska
Elzbieta
Witold Holtz
Witek
Malgorzata Potocka
The Little
Bogumił Kobiela
Bobek
Elzbieta Kepinska
Actress in Theatre
Irena Laskowska
Forester's Wife
Tadeusz Kalinowski
Forester
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Andrzej Wajda
Composer Andrzej Korzynski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 28 January 1969
Release date
28 January 1969 Poland
Production Zespol Filmowy "Kamera"
Also known as
Wszystko na sprzedaz, Everything for Sale, Sve je na prodaju, Alles zu verkaufen, Tudo à Venda, Vse je naprodaj, Allt till salu, Kaikki myytävänä, Minden eladó, Todo a la venta, Totul de vânzare, Totul de vînzare, Tout est à vendre, Tutto in vendita, Vše na prodej, Všetko na predaj, Wszystko na sprzedaż, Όλα για πούλημα, Всё на продажу, すべて売り物

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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