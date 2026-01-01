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5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Polchasa na chudesa
5.8
Polchasa na chudesa
, 1968
Polchasa na chudesa
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.8
Cast
Evaldas Mikaliunas
Fedya (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Pyotr Cherkashin
Mishka (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Marina Pleshakova
Lyusya (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Olya Ryabtseva
Katya (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Volodya Shelukhin
Mitka Sorokin (segment "Snezhnaya Krepost")
Sergey Martinson
Abrikadabr (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Aleksandr Zheromskiy
Seryy (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Evgeniy Lebedev
Uncle Varfolomey (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Erast Garin
King (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Dmitri Yuzovsky
Baby (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Director
Mikhail Yuzovsky
,
Aleksandra Lyapidevskaya
Writer
Ivan Konkov
,
Anatoliy Moshkovskiy
Composer
Vladimir Dashkevich
,
Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
1968
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Polchasa na chudesa, Half Hour for Magic, Полчаса на чудеса
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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