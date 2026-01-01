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Poster of Polchasa na chudesa
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Polchasa na chudesa
5.8

Polchasa na chudesa

, 1968
Polchasa na chudesa
USSR / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Polchasa na chudesa
5.8

Cast

Evaldas Mikaliunas
Fedya (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Pyotr Cherkashin
Mishka (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Marina Pleshakova
Lyusya (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Olya Ryabtseva
Katya (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Volodya Shelukhin
Mitka Sorokin (segment "Snezhnaya Krepost")
Sergey Martinson
Sergey Martinson
Abrikadabr (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Aleksandr Zheromskiy
Seryy (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Evgeniy Lebedev
Evgeniy Lebedev
Uncle Varfolomey (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Erast Garin
Erast Garin
King (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Dmitri Yuzovsky
Baby (segment "Polchasa na Chudesa")
Director Mikhail Yuzovsky, Aleksandra Lyapidevskaya
Writer Ivan Konkov, Anatoliy Moshkovskiy
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich, Karen Khachaturian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 4 minutes
Production year 1968
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Polchasa na chudesa, Half Hour for Magic, Полчаса на чудеса

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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