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6.7
Kinoafisha Films I Was Happy Here
6.7

I Was Happy Here

, 1966
I Was Happy Here
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
6.7

Cast

Cyril Cusack
Hogan
Julian Glover
Julian Glover
Dr. Matthew Langdon
Sean Caffrey
Colin Foley
Eve Belton
Kate
Sarah Miles
Sarah Miles
Cass Langdon
Maire Keane
Barkeeper
Cardew Robinson
Gravedigger
Robert Eddison
Basil Moss
T.R. Bowen
Director Desmond Davis
Writer Jean Anouilh, Desmond Davis, Edna O'Brien
Composer John Addison
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 1 April 1966
Release date
23 October 1967 Denmark
17 November 1967 Germany
1 April 1966 Great Britain
20 January 1967 Ireland
12 December 1966 Mexico
9 September 1969 Sweden
5 August 1968 USSR
Production Partisan Productions, The Rank Organisation
Also known as
I Was Happy Here, Regresso ao Passado, Byłam tutaj szczęśliwa, Hier war ich glücklich, Imoun eftyhismeni edo, Jag var lycklig här, Jeg var lykkelig her (Pigen fra fiskerlejet), Ovdje sam bila sretna, Passage of Love, Retorno al pasado, Time Lost and Time Remembered, Yo fui feliz aquí, Я была счастлива здесь

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Colin Foley Why didn't you tell about all this earlier this evening?
Cass Langdon I didn't want to. I wanted everything to be like it was. I would have told you in the morning. I just wanted tonight.
Colin Foley You're talking like a child. And what about me? Didn't you think about me in all this?
Cass Langdon It was because I was thinking about you. I needed your help. Was it too much to ask?
Colin Foley Yes. It was too much to ask. The lies.
Cass Langdon The purgatory is on.
Colin Foley It's your own fault. You went away because you wanted to. You got married because you wanted to.
Cass Langdon Wanted to? it's what happens, when you're alone. I didn't know anyone. You never came. I was stranded. I'd get up in the morning, go to work, serve petrol, and come home. The same things over and over again. I met him by accident. He made me feel I wasn't the only person there. The trap was set.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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