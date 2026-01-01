Colin Foley Why didn't you tell about all this earlier this evening?

Cass Langdon I didn't want to. I wanted everything to be like it was. I would have told you in the morning. I just wanted tonight.

Colin Foley You're talking like a child. And what about me? Didn't you think about me in all this?

Cass Langdon It was because I was thinking about you. I needed your help. Was it too much to ask?

Colin Foley Yes. It was too much to ask. The lies.

Cass Langdon The purgatory is on.

Colin Foley It's your own fault. You went away because you wanted to. You got married because you wanted to.