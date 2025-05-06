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Poster of Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina
7.1

Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina

, 1964
Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina
USSR / Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina
7.1

Cast

Andrei Filatov
Tolja Klukvin
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Darya Semyonova
Roman Borovkov
Slava Ogonkov
Nina Grebeshkova
Nina Grebeshkova
maty Slavy
Yevgeny Vesnik
Malinin
Boris Novikov
Militsioner
Mark Pertsovsky
Vrach v bolnitse
Sergey Filippov
Sergey Filippov
Vasilyok
Svetlana Kharitonova
Svetlana Kharitonova
Serafima Andreyevna
Zoya Vasilkova
Vrach skoroy pomoshchi
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Nikolai Nosov
Composer Anatoli Lepin, Merab Partskhaladze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 10 August 1964
Release date
10 August 1964 Russia 0+
9 September 1964 USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina, Ein Ferientag voller Abenteuer, Przygody Tolka Borówki, The Adventures of Tolya Klyukvin, Tolios Kliukvino nuotykiai, Tolja kalandjai, Приключения Толи Клюквина

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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