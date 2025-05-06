7.1Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina
Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina, 1964
USSR / Comedy, Family / 18+
Cast
Andrei Filatov
Tolja Klukvin
Yevgeny Vesnik
Malinin
Boris Novikov
Militsioner
Mark Pertsovsky
Vrach v bolnitse
Zoya Vasilkova
Vrach skoroy pomoshchi
Director Viktor Eisymont
Writer Nikolai Nosov
Composer Anatoli Lepin, Merab Partskhaladze
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 10 August 1964
Release date
|10 August 1964
|Russia
|0+
|9 September 1964
|USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Priklyucheniya Toli Klyukvina, Ein Ferientag voller Abenteuer, Przygody Tolka Borówki, The Adventures of Tolya Klyukvin, Tolios Kliukvino nuotykiai, Tolja kalandjai, Приключения Толи Клюквина
Updated 6 May 2025
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