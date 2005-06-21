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Poster of The Exterminating Angel
8.0
Kinoafisha Films The Exterminating Angel
8.0

The Exterminating Angel

, 1962
El angel exterminador
Mexico / Mystery, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Exterminating Angel
8.0

Cast

Silvia Pinal
Leticia 'La Valkiria'
Jacqueline Andere
Alicia de Roc
Augusto Benedico
Carlos Conde
Claudio Brook
Julio mayordomo
Antonio Bravo
Sergio Russell
Enrique Rambal
Edmundo Nobile
José Baviera
Leandro Gomez
Luis Beristáin
Cristián Ugalde
César del Campo
Alvaro
Rosa Elena Durgel
Silvia
Director Luis Buñuel
Writer Luis Buñuel, Luis Alcoriza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1962
Online premiere 21 June 2005
World premiere 16 May 1962
Release date
18 June 1963 Argentina
16 December 1962 Brazil
15 March 1963 Finland
16 May 1962 France
3 October 1966 Germany
24 July 2025 Greece
2 November 1968 Italy
1 August 1981 Japan
22 September 1966 Mexico
18 June 2020 Portugal M/12
16 May 1962 Romania 15
23 December 1968 Spain
11 November 1966 Sweden
29 July 1962 Switzerland 16
10 September 1963 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,992
Production Producciones Gustavo Alatriste
Also known as
El ángel exterminador, The Exterminating Angel, Der Würgeengel, O Anjo Exterminador, Anđeo uništenja, Andjeo unistenja, Anioł zagłady, Az öldöklő angyal, Fördärvets ängel, Îngerul exterminator, Keršto angelas, L'ange exterminateur, L'angelo sterminatore, Malek almot, Minagoroshi no Tenshi, Mordängeln, Morderengelen, Morderenglen, O exolothreftis angelos, The Castaways of Providence Street, Tuhon enkeli, Yok Edici Melek, Ο εξολοθρευτής άγγελος, Ангел унищожител, Ангел-винищувач, Ангел-истребитель, 泯滅天使, 皆殺しの天使, 泯灭天使, Los náufragos de la calle de la Providencia, 절멸의 천사, ملک الموت, 학살의 천사

Film rating

8.0
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb

Quotes

Rita Ugalde I believe the common people, the lower class people, are less sensitive to pain. Haven't you ever seen a wounded bull? Not a trace of pain.
[Creo que la gente del pueblo, la gente baja, es menos sensible al dolor. ¿Usted ha visto un toro herido alguna vez? Impasible]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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