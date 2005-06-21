El ángel exterminador, The Exterminating Angel, Der Würgeengel, O Anjo Exterminador, Anđeo uništenja, Andjeo unistenja, Anioł zagłady, Az öldöklő angyal, Fördärvets ängel, Îngerul exterminator, Keršto angelas, L'ange exterminateur, L'angelo sterminatore, Malek almot, Minagoroshi no Tenshi, Mordängeln, Morderengelen, Morderenglen, O exolothreftis angelos, The Castaways of Providence Street, Tuhon enkeli, Yok Edici Melek, Ο εξολοθρευτής άγγελος, Ангел унищожител, Ангел-винищувач, Ангел-истребитель, 泯滅天使, 皆殺しの天使, 泯灭天使, Los náufragos de la calle de la Providencia, 절멸의 천사, ملک الموت, 학살의 천사
Film rating
8.0
Rate12 votes
7.9IMDb
Quotes
Rita UgaldeI believe the common people, the lower class people, are less sensitive to pain. Haven't you ever seen a wounded bull? Not a trace of pain.
[Creo que la gente del pueblo, la gente baja, es menos sensible al dolor. ¿Usted ha visto un toro herido alguna vez? Impasible]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.