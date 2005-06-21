I believe the common people, the lower class people, are less sensitive to pain. Haven't you ever seen a wounded bull? Not a trace of pain.

Rita Ugalde I believe the common people, the lower class people, are less sensitive to pain. Haven't you ever seen a wounded bull? Not a trace of pain.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.