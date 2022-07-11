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Poster of Exodus
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Exodus
6.7

Exodus

, 1960
Exodus
USA / Action, Drama, War, History / 18+
Poster of Exodus
6.7

Synopsis

The state of Israel is created in 1948, resulting in war with its Arab neighbors.

Cast

Paul Newman
Paul Newman
Ari Ben Canaan
Eva Marie Saint
Kitty Fremont
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
Gen. Sutherland
Peter Lawford
Maj. Caldwell
Lee J. Cobb
Lee J. Cobb
Barak Ben Canaan
Sal Mineo
Dov Landau
John Derek
Taha
Hugh Griffith
Mandria
Gregory Ratoff
Lakavitch
Felix Aylmer
Dr. Lieberman
Director Otto Preminger
Writer Dalton Trumbo, Leon Uris
Composer Ernest Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 3 hours 28 minutes
Production year 1960
Online premiere 11 July 2022
World premiere 27 March 1960
Release date
2 January 1961 Brazil 12
11 May 2016 France
5 October 1961 Germany 12
21 December 1960 Great Britain
22 December 1961 Ireland PG
28 April 1961 Italy
14 July 1961 Japan G
15 December 1960 Netherlands 14
15 December 1960 Romania 15
3 July 1966 South Korea
27 March 1960 USA
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,634
Production Otto Preminger Films
Also known as
Exodus, Éxodo, Egzodus, Eikô e no dasshutsu, Eksodüs, Exod, Èxode, Exodos, Έξοδος, Екзодус, Исход, 出埃及记, 栄光への脱出

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review

Quotes

Ari Ben Canaan This is Taha, Mukhtar of Abu Yesha. And this is Karen, Secretary of the Rooms Committee, Bungalow 12, Gan Dafna. We have no Kadi to pray for Taha's soul. And we have no Rabbi to pray over Karen. Taha should have lived a long life, surrounded by his people and his sons. And death should have come to him... as an old friend offering the gift of sleep. It came, instead, as a maniac. And Karen, who loved her life, and who lived it as purely as a flame, why did God forget her? Why did she have to stumble upon death so young? And all alone? And in the dark? We of all people... should no longer be surprised when death reaches out to us. With the world's insanity and our own slaughtered millions, we should be used to senseless killing. But I am not used to it. I cannot and will not get used to it. I look at these two people, and I want to howl like a dog. I want to shout 'murder', so that the whole world will hear it and never forget it. It's right that these two people should lie side by side in this grave, because they will share it in peace. But the dead always share the earth in peace. And that's not enough. It's time for the living to have a turn. A few miles from here, there are people who are fighting and dying, and we must join them. But I swear, on the bodies of these two people, that the day will come when Arab and Jew will share, in a peaceful life, this land that they have always shared in death. Taha, old friend, and very dear brother. Karen, child of light, daughter of Israel. Shalom.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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