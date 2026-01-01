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Poster of Morning Trains
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Morning Trains
7.3

Morning Trains

, 1963
Utrenniye poyezda
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Morning Trains
7.3

Synopsis

The film is about the working youth of a giant factory in Moscow - the story of a young girl Asya, who had to endure a lot of disappointments before she found true friends

Cast

Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Pavel
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Seva
Valentina Malyavina
Valentina Malyavina
Asya Bogdanova
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Tonechka
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Inka
Valeri Malyshev
Genka
Leonid Reutov
Tolik
Larisa Vikkel
Larisa Vikkel
Katya
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Slava
Boris Ardov
Tolik
Director Frunze Dovlatyan, Lev Mirsky
Writer Isai Kuznetsov, Avenir Zak
Composer Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 8 December 1963
Release date
8 December 1963 Russia 12+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Utrenniye poyezda, Poranne pociągi, Ranné vlaky, Утренние поезда

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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