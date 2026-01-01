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7.3
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Morning Trains
7.3
Morning Trains
, 1963
Utrenniye poyezda
USSR / Drama / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
The film is about the working youth of a giant factory in Moscow - the story of a young girl Asya, who had to endure a lot of disappointments before she found true friends
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Cast
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Pavel
Lev Prygunov
Seva
Valentina Malyavina
Asya Bogdanova
Lyudmila Chursina
Tonechka
Lyusena Ovchinnikova
Inka
Valeri Malyshev
Genka
Leonid Reutov
Tolik
Larisa Vikkel
Katya
Aleksandr Kuznetsov
Slava
Boris Ardov
Tolik
Director
Frunze Dovlatyan
,
Lev Mirsky
Writer
Isai Kuznetsov
,
Avenir Zak
Composer
Leonid Afanasyev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
8 December 1963
Release date
8 December 1963
Russia
12+
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Utrenniye poyezda, Poranne pociągi, Ranné vlaky, Утренние поезда
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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