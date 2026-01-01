Sometimes everything seems just like a dream. It's not my dream, it's somebody else's. But I have to participate in it. How do you think someone who dreams about us would feel when he wakes up. Feeling ashamed?

Eva Rosenberg Sometimes everything seems just like a dream. It's not my dream, it's somebody else's. But I have to participate in it. How do you think someone who dreams about us would feel when he wakes up. Feeling ashamed?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.