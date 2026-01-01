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Poster of Shame
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Shame
8.1

Shame

, 1968
Skammen
Sweden / Drama / 18+
Poster of Shame
8.1

Synopsis

In the midst of a civil war, former violinists Jan and Eva Rosenberg, who have a tempestuous marriage, run a farm on a rural island. In spite of their best efforts to escape their homeland, the war impinges on every aspect of their lives.

Cast

Liv Ullmann
Liv Ullmann
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Sigge Fürst
Gunnar Björnstrand
Gunnar Björnstrand
Birgitta Valberg
Hans Alfredson
Director Ingmar Bergman
Writer Ingmar Bergman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1968
World premiere 29 September 1968
Release date
1 January 1969 Brazil
3 January 1969 Finland
30 April 1969 France
21 February 1969 Germany
22 September 1971 Portugal
29 September 1968 Sweden
23 December 1968 USA
MPAA R
Budget 2,800,000 SEK
Worldwide Gross $1,798
Production Cinematograph AB, Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Skammen, Shame, Vergüenza, Schande, Sramota, Стыд, A Vergonha, De schaamte, Gėda, Häbi, Hańba, Häpeä, I dropi, La Honte, La vergogna, La vergüenza, Rușinea, Szégyen, Utanç, Vergonha, Η ντροπή, Сором, Срам, Срамота, 恥, 羞恥

Film rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb

Quotes

Eva Rosenberg Sometimes everything seems just like a dream. It's not my dream, it's somebody else's. But I have to participate in it. How do you think someone who dreams about us would feel when he wakes up. Feeling ashamed?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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