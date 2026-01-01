In the midst of a civil war, former violinists Jan and Eva Rosenberg, who have a tempestuous marriage, run a farm on a rural island. In spite of their best efforts to escape their homeland, the war impinges on every aspect of their lives.
ProductionCinematograph AB, Svensk Filmindustri (SF)
Also known as
Skammen, Shame, Vergüenza, Schande, Sramota, Стыд, A Vergonha, De schaamte, Gėda, Häbi, Hańba, Häpeä, I dropi, La Honte, La vergogna, La vergüenza, Rușinea, Szégyen, Utanç, Vergonha, Η ντροπή, Сором, Срам, Срамота, 恥, 羞恥
Film rating
8.1
Rate13 votes
8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Eva RosenbergSometimes everything seems just like a dream. It's not my dream, it's somebody else's. But I have to participate in it. How do you think someone who dreams about us would feel when he wakes up. Feeling ashamed?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.