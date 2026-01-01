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7.2
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Raz, dva - druzhno!
7.2
Raz, dva - druzhno!
, 1967
Raz, dva - druzhno!
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.2
Cast
Yevgeny Vesnik
The Hedgehog
Georgy Vitsin
The One-Eared Wolf
Stepan Bubnov
The Gray Wolf
Anatoliy Papanov
The Bobtailed Wolf
Klara Rumyanova
The Frog
Aleksey Konsovsky
The Elk
Aleksandra Panova
The Magpie
Maria Vinogradova
The Hare
Anastasiya Georgievskaya
Hare's Mom
Anna Kamenkova
The Squirrel
Anna Kamenkova
The Squirrel
Director
Vladimir Polkovnikov
Writer
Vladimir Suteev
Composer
Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1967
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Raz, dva - druzhno!, One, Two, Altogether!, Раз, два - дружно!, Üks kaks korraga
More
Cartoon rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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