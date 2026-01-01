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Poster of Raz, dva - druzhno!
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Raz, dva - druzhno!
7.2

Raz, dva - druzhno!

, 1967
Raz, dva - druzhno!
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Raz, dva - druzhno!
7.2

Cast

Yevgeny Vesnik
The Hedgehog
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The One-Eared Wolf
Stepan Bubnov
The Gray Wolf
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
The Bobtailed Wolf
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
The Frog
Aleksey Konsovsky
Aleksey Konsovsky
The Elk
Aleksandra Panova
The Magpie
Maria Vinogradova
The Hare
Anastasiya Georgievskaya
Hare's Mom
Anna Kamenkova
Anna Kamenkova
The Squirrel
Anna Kamenkova
Anna Kamenkova
The Squirrel
Director Vladimir Polkovnikov
Writer Vladimir Suteev
Composer Aleksandr Varlamov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1967
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Raz, dva - druzhno!, One, Two, Altogether!, Раз, два - дружно!, Üks kaks korraga

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
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