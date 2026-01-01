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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Zerkaltse
6.6
Zerkaltse
, 1967
Zerkaltse
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Aleksandra Panova
The Crow
Georgy Vitsin
The Hare Proshka
Yuliya Yulskaya
The Hedgehog
Mikhail Yanshin
The Mole
Tamara Dmitrieva
The Bear
Director
Pyotr Nosov
Writer
Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer
Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1967
Also known as
Zerkaltse, The Small Mirror, Зеркальце, Peeglike, Дзеркальце
More
Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
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