Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Zerkaltse
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Zerkaltse
6.6

Zerkaltse

, 1967
Zerkaltse
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Zerkaltse
6.6

Cast

Aleksandra Panova
The Crow
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
The Hare Proshka
Yuliya Yulskaya
Yuliya Yulskaya
The Hedgehog
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
The Mole
Tamara Dmitrieva
The Bear
Director Pyotr Nosov
Writer Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer Mikhail Meerovich
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1967
Also known as
Zerkaltse, The Small Mirror, Зеркальце, Peeglike, Дзеркальце

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Zerkaltse

Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6
Svetlyachok: Zhurnal dlya samykh malenkikh No.6 Animation
1965, USSR
6.0
Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok
Petushok: zolotoy grebeshok Animation
1955, USSR
6.0
Lesnaya khronika
Lesnaya khronika Animation
1970, USSR
7.0
Lisa, medved i mototsikl s kolyaskoy
Lisa, medved i mototsikl s kolyaskoy Animation
1969, USSR
6.0
Svetlyachok N7: Sledopyt
Svetlyachok N7: Sledopyt Animation
1966, USSR
5.0
Nevím učení
Nevím učení Animation
1961, USSR
6.0
Mishka-zadira
Mishka-zadira Animation, Short
1955, USSR
6.0
Kak kozlik zemlyu derzhal
Kak kozlik zemlyu derzhal Animation
1974, USSR
6.0
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati
Kozlyonok, kotoryy schital do desyati Animation
1968, USSR
7.0
Sittsevaya ulitsa
Sittsevaya ulitsa Animation
1964, USSR
5.0
Run, Streamlet
Run, Streamlet Short, Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Vintik and Shpuntik – the merry masters
Vintik and Shpuntik – the merry masters Short, Animation
1960, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more