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Poster of Castle Keep
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Castle Keep
6.1

Castle Keep

, 1969
Castle Keep
USA / War, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Castle Keep
6.1

Synopsis

During the Battle of the Bulge, an anachronistic count shelters a ragtag squad of Americans in his isolated castle hoping they will defend it against the advancing Germans.

Cast

Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
Maj. Abraham Falconer
Patrick O'Neal
Capt. Lionel Beckman
Jean-Pierre Aumont
Henri Tixier, Count of Maldorais
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Sgt. Rossi
Astrid Heeren
Therese de Maldorais
Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson
Cpl. Clearboy
Tony Bill
Lt. Amberjack
Al Freeman Jr.
Pvt. Allistair Piersall Benjamin
James Patterson
Elk
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
Lt. Billy Byron Bix
Director Sydney Pollack
Writer William Eastlake, Daniel Taradash, David Rayfiel
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1969
World premiere 23 July 1969
Release date
1 October 1969 France
31 July 1970 Ireland 15
20 September 1969 Italy
23 July 1969 Sweden 15
23 July 1969 USA
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Production Filmways Pictures, Avala Film
Also known as
Castle Keep, Das Schloß in den Ardennen, Un château en enfer, A Defesa do Castelo, Ardenne '44: un inferno, Borgen, Den enøjede falk, Donjonul castelului, Fästningen i Ardennerna, Festningen, Grajski stolp, Hájili jsme hrad, I megali mahi tis Flandras, La fortalesa, La fortaleza, Los Temerarios, Nabard baraye piruzi, O Castelo de Maldorais, Obrona zamku, Rautaiset sankarit, Tek gözlü kahraman, To kastro tou polemou, Vártorony, Охрана замка, Пазителите на замъка, 基堡八勇士, 大反撃, Ardenne '44 - Un Inferno, Η Μεγάλη Μάχη της Φλάνδρας, Το Κάστρο του Πολέμου

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Maj. Abraham Falconer I understand you've been sleeping with the Volkswagen
Cpl. Clearboy Yes sir, Is there a regulation against it sir?
Maj. Abraham Falconer Yes
Cpl. Clearboy Sodomy?
Maj. Abraham Falconer That's animals, there's a regulation against using enemy equipment. Creates confusion.
Cpl. Clearboy Sir, she's a beautiful car, sir
Maj. Abraham Falconer You must love the Volkswagen very much Corporal Clearboy
Cpl. Clearboy 36 Horses. No water, sir. Hides her engine in the rear, air cooled, no water, sir!
Maj. Abraham Falconer Is the world suffering a water shortage Corporal Clearboy?
Cpl. Clearboy Not now sir, but suppose this war just goes on and on and on and destroys everything in the world. Well, since the Volkswagen can get along without water, she's bound to survive when other creatures die off. Someday the world is going to be populated with nothing but Volkswagens!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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