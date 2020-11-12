Maj. Abraham Falconer I understand you've been sleeping with the Volkswagen

Cpl. Clearboy Yes sir, Is there a regulation against it sir?

Maj. Abraham Falconer Yes

Cpl. Clearboy Sodomy?

Maj. Abraham Falconer That's animals, there's a regulation against using enemy equipment. Creates confusion.

Cpl. Clearboy Sir, she's a beautiful car, sir

Maj. Abraham Falconer You must love the Volkswagen very much Corporal Clearboy

Cpl. Clearboy 36 Horses. No water, sir. Hides her engine in the rear, air cooled, no water, sir!

Maj. Abraham Falconer Is the world suffering a water shortage Corporal Clearboy?