Quotes
Maj. Abraham Falconer I understand you've been sleeping with the Volkswagen
Cpl. Clearboy Yes sir, Is there a regulation against it sir?
Maj. Abraham Falconer Yes
Cpl. Clearboy Sodomy?
Maj. Abraham Falconer That's animals, there's a regulation against using enemy equipment. Creates confusion.
Cpl. Clearboy Sir, she's a beautiful car, sir
Maj. Abraham Falconer You must love the Volkswagen very much Corporal Clearboy
Cpl. Clearboy 36 Horses. No water, sir. Hides her engine in the rear, air cooled, no water, sir!
Maj. Abraham Falconer Is the world suffering a water shortage Corporal Clearboy?
Cpl. Clearboy Not now sir, but suppose this war just goes on and on and on and destroys everything in the world. Well, since the Volkswagen can get along without water, she's bound to survive when other creatures die off. Someday the world is going to be populated with nothing but Volkswagens!