Similar films for Heat
You and Me Drama
1971, USSR
7.2
Wings Drama
1966, USSR
7.6
The Ascent War, Drama, History
1976, USSR
8.4
Nachalo nevedomogo veka Drama, History
1967, USSR
6.9
Still Life Drama, Romantic
2006, China / Hong Kong
6.0
Chekhov's Motifs Comedy
2002, Russia / Ukraine
6.9
A Special Day Drama
1977, Canada / Italy
7.2
Sport, Sport, Sport Documentary, Sport
1970, USSR
7.0
The Sky of Our Childhood Drama
1966, USSR
7.4
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors Drama
1964, USSR
7.3
Chronicle of Flaming Years Drama, War
1960, USSR
6.8
Letter Never Sent Drama
1959, USSR
7.8