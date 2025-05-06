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Poster of Heat
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Heat
6.7

Heat

, 1962
Znoy
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Heat
6.7

Cast

Bolotbek Shamshiyev
Kemel
Nurmukhan Zhanturin
Abakir
Klara Yusupzhanova
Kalipa
Kumbolot Dosumbayev
Sheyshen
Darkul Kuyukova
Aldey
Roza Tabaldiyeva
Girl
K. Esyenov
Sadabek
Sadykbek Dzhamanov
Dzhumash
Director Larisa Shepitko
Writer Chingiz Aitmatov, Irina Povolotskaya, Iosif Olshansky, Larisa Shepitko
Composer Roman Ledenyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1962
World premiere 1 December 1962
Release date
19 May 2026 Kyrgyzstan 16+
10 June 1963 USA
4 June 1963 USSR
Production Kirghizfilm
Also known as
Znoy, Heat, Calura, Forróság, Glut, Schwüle, Snoi, Snoj, Unter heißer Sonne, Znój, Зной, Torrid Heat

Film rating

6.7
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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